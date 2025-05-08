Miami-Based Parke And Aureum Team Up And Launch An Exclusive Capsule Collection

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, fashion,

By: Charlotte Trattner

It’s official! Chelsea Parke and Cass DiMicco, the founders behind influencer-led brands Parke and Aureum, are teaming up for a 10-piece capsule collection with timeless and versatile essentials to elevate the Gen Z and Millennial wardrobe.

“Chelsea and I are both founders based in Miami, and we quickly became such good friends,” DiMicco says. “We wanted to create a capsule collection that could be worn on repeat and effortlessly mixed and matched for any occasion. There are truly endless combinations in this collection and something for everyone.”

The capsule collection, celebrating women supporting women, blends Parke’s refined denim style with Aureum’s signature sculptural accessories, including belts and earrings. Built from a genuine friendship, the two women began discussing the partnership over a year ago.

“We took our time thinking through pieces that both of our communities could keep in their wardrobes for years to come,” DiMicco shares. “From there, we worked closely on every detail—from fabric and leather choices to fit—ensuring everything stayed true to both brands. We decided to shoot the collection in Miami since that’s where we both live, and we wanted the campaign to reflect the lifestyle and energy that originally brought us together.”

Designed to serve as the building block for your wardrobe, the Parke x Aureum Collection ranges from $45 to $195. It includes two handmade Italian leather belts, statement earrings, a vintage-inspired hat, two denim jackets, two wide-leg jeans, a mock-neck sweatshirt and boxer sweats. The collection is designed to be mixed, matched, and repeatedly worn while reflecting both Dimicco’s and Kramer’s styles.

Kramer’s background in sustainable denim and DiMicco, founder of Aureum Collective, bring their respective strengths to the collection. Leaning in her denim background, the collection features light-washed jeans, a denim jacket and wide jeans legs. Meanwhile, DiMicco brings her experience with leatherwork and accessories to the collab, with Italian handcrafted belts featuring gold-plated hardware that serve as an extension of her jewelry.

“We both respect each other’s opinions so much that it truly felt like a team effort to decide what should be in the collection and how we would bring the campaign to life. Chelsea’s customers have always asked for belts, so we chose two colors that felt versatile and timeless,” DiMicco adds. “Our customers are always asking about capsule pieces to pair with our accessories, so I saw this as the perfect opportunity to design those pieces finally. We both had a vision for the pieces we wanted to create and leaned on each other to execute the production and details.”