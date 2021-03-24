Kat Bein | March 24, 2021 |

Passover is here, and isn't it time your spiced up your Seder? We teamed with celebrity chefs to bring your beef brisket a much cooler matzah pairing.

First, Top Chef Masters' Franklin Becker shows us how to make wild mushroom matzah brie with caramelized onion jam and creme fraiche. Besides appearing on a number of TV programs, including the Bravo series and Food Network's Iron Chef America, the Brooklyn native penned the healthy cook book Good Fat Cooking and helped found the healthy grocery service Hungryroot as well as online cooking class platform 100 pleats. You can be sure this delectable dish will be full of flavor while maintaining a balanced nutritional profile

Next, we have two sides from Chop Happy host and Food Network Star contestant Jason Goldstein. The whimsical chef brings his signature fun to homemade everything bagel matzo and a special bagel and lox quiche with matzo crust. Both recipes are straight-forward with simplicity in mind, so you can make them a part of your everyday favorites.

See pictures and instructions for all three recipes below. Happy eating, and chag Pesach samech!

Chef Franklin Becker's Wild Mushroom Matzah Brie with Caramelized Onion Jam and Creme Fraiche

For the mushroom matzah brie:

2 oz butter (canola oil, olive oil can be substituted)

4 oz mixed mushrooms (hen of the woods, oyster, hon shimeji)

Herbs: fresh thyme, chives, parsley and rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

6 oz matzah

2 cup boiling water

6 eggs

2 oz butter (canola oil, olive oil can be substituted)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350*F In a saute pan set to medium, add butter to the pan. Immediately add the mushrooms and brown on one side (2 minutes). Season with salt and pepper and toss. Continue to cook for 3 to 5 minutes 'till tender and all of the liquid has been removed. Add herbs and adjust seasoning to taste. Set aside to cool. For the matzah, break apart matzah and place in a large bowl. Pour water over the matzah and allow to soak for 3 minutes. Drain remaining water from the matzah and add in the mushrooms. Crack in the eggs and scramble. Bring a nonstick pan up to temperature and add half the butter. When the butter melts, add the matzah mixture and spread evenly in the pan. Season with salt and pepper. Place the pan in the oven for 5 minutes. Remove pan and flip the matzah brie. Season with salt and pepper again. Add remaining butter and cook 'till golden brown on the stove top. Place on a large serving platter and top with herbs, onion jam and creme fraiche.

For the onion jam: Please allow 1 hour to cook the onions

8 oz onion, sliced thinly

1 oz butter or olive oil

1/2 oz sugar

1/2 oz red wine vinegar

salt to taste

Method:

In a small pot set on a low temperature, cook the sliced onions in butter or olive oil 'till they turn translucent. Once translucent, add the sugar and continue to cook slowly. Once caramelized, adjust the seasoning with salt and vinegar. Allow to cool before serving.

For the creme fraiche:

2 oz creme fraiche (sour cream can be substituted)

1/2 oz chives, chopped

pinch of salt

Method:

Combine and refrigerate.

Chef Jason Goldstein's Homemade Everything Bagel Matzo

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup water

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons salt

1 egg

Everything bagel seasoning

Directions:

Preheat the oven at 450. Place flour and salt in a bowl and mix to combine. Add oil and mix. Then add water slowly as a mix, and it should form into a loose ball. Take out dough and place on an oiled surface to knead for a minute. Roll out dough as thin as possible in a square-like shape, then cut edges into a better square. Cut the big square into 4 squares. Place all four pieces onto a parchment lined sheet pan. Poke holes into the matzo dough all over. This helps prevent rising. Brush with egg and sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Place in the oven top on the top rack 4 minutes on side and flip and cook for 4 more minutes.

Chef Jason Goldstein's Bagel and Lox Quiche with Matzo Crust

Ingredients:

Crust:

4 sheets Matzo

1 stick Butter (melted)

1 teaspoon Salt

Filling:

1/4 pound Lox (chopped)

1 bunch Chives (chopped)

2 tbs Everything Bagel Seasoning

8oz Cream Cheese

5 Eggs

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Pepper

Directions:

Place all ingredients in food processor until it has a sandy texture. Press on a pie pan and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. In a bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients. It’s okay to have chunks if cream cheese. Pour into matzo crust and bake for an additional 30 minutes. Top with more chives and enjoy!