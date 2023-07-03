New York-Famous Pastis Arrives In Wynwood

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink food

NEW YORK-FAMOUS PASTIS OPENS ITS DOORS IN WYNWOOD.

Pastis Miami’s chic outdoor patio and bar offers alfresco dining. PHOTO COURTESY OF STARR RESTAURANTS

New York’s Meatpacking District French Brasserie Pastis is the stuff of legends. Beloved for its chic Parisian-style decor and mouth-watering menu items, a day or night at Pastis is complete with warm baguettes and butter, killer cocktails, exquisite service and some of the best people-watching in the city—where there’s a good chance you’ll spot one of your favorite stars dining on steak frites and a martini. Thus, when the group announced their entry to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, the city awaited with bated breath. This summer, Pastis made its grand entry, and to Miamians’ delight, it delivers all our expectations plus more.



The iconic curved zinc bar inside Pastis PHOTO COURTESY OF STARR RESTAURANTS

“The response has been beyond our wildest expectations,” notes co-owner and famed restaurateur Stephen Starr, whose Miami eateries, including Makoto and Le Zoo, are some of the city’s most treasured destinations. “The numbers are incredible, and the amount of joy and goodwill the people are showing us is fantastic.”

As with anything Starr puts his name on, no detail was spared, and the decor is a replica of the original destination, with the addition of a gorgeous, cozy patio area and bar for diners to enjoy the beauty of alfresco dining in Miami.

“Keith McNally and his design partner Ian McPheely created the original Pastis, and we continued that same iconic look and feel with Miami,” Starr continues.



Red banquettes add a pop of color throughout the interior space. PHOTO COURTESY OF STARR RESTAURANTS

Upon entry, guests are greeted with warm lighting, a curved zinc bar with white subway tiles and accent touches of signature red banquettes that elegantly pop inside the chic setting. Find handpainted mirrors with daily specials reminiscent of French brasseries along the streets of Paris with pocket doors that open onto the romantic outdoor garden and courtyard. The familiar clinking of dishes and glasses amid lively conversation makes the setting all the more inviting.

On the menu, indulge in exquisite French cuisine, from the steak tartare or escargots to the warm and comforting French onion soup, croque madame or duck confit as you continue the culinary journey. The cheeseburger à l’Américaine is not to be missed, quite easily landing at the top of our list of the best burgers in town. With a cocktail menu that spans classics with an innovative twist on martinis and spritzes, plus handfuls of signatures and a robust wine list, the meal is complete, and the atmosphere welcomes guests to stay a while. 380 NW 26th St, Miami, @pastis_miami