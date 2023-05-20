Brazilian Brand PatBO Pops Up At Faena Curio Bazaar

By: Taylor Stoddard By: Taylor Stoddard | | Lifestyle fashion

Famed Brazilian designer PatBO (@PatBO) is bringing its vibrant resort wear to Curio, located within the Faena Bazaar, in an exclusive pop-up shop for the month of May. Known for its patterns, intricate designs and expert craftsmanship, PatBO’s collections exude a sun-drenched paradise and celebration of femininity.

To unveil its pop-up shop, founder and creative director, Patricia Bonaldi rounded up her muses earlier this month for a kick-off celebration at Major Food Group’s Contessa in Miami Design District. Bonaldi was joined by friends of the brand and fellow Brazilian tastemakers like Kelly Piquet, celebrity hairstylist Dafne Evangelista, Camila Coelho and more.

Bonaldi began her career by opening a multi-brand store in her Brazilian hometown of Uberlândia. Soon after, she started receiving requests to design her own collection, which resulted in the launch of her eponymous label. Today, the richly detailed embroidery and bold prints that are a hallmark of the label are examples of the brand’s commitment to both technical expertise and boundless imagination, encapsulating the energy of South America through its artful ready-to-wear and swim collections.

Rather than outsourcing sartorial support, Bonaldi established a school in her hometown to teach local women special techniques for her handmade collections. Today, hundreds of men and women are empowered by the skills they have acquired, thanks to PatBO’s community initiatives. PatBO’s pop-up with CURIO at Faena Bazaar will run from April 26 - May 24, and furthering her philanthropic efforts around the world, 10% of proceeds will go to Bazaar for Good, helping local communities in need.

Curio at Faena Bazaar 3400 Collins Ave. Miami, ppen through May 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.