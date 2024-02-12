PatBO Opens Its Doors In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Shop style and beauty

Luxury Brazilian fashion brand PatBO makes its Miami debut, opening a new store in the Design District.



Becky G attends the PatBo Miami opening. PHOTO BY ROMMEL DEMANO/BFA.COM

Known for its colorful craftsmanship and elegant ready-to-wear designs, Brazilian fashion brand PatBO’s pieces go hand-in-hand with Miami’s bold style. Inspired by her childhood, founder and creative director Patricia Bonaldi’s eponymous label incorporates detailed embroidery and vibrant prints.



The storefront’s exterior PHOTO BY ROMMEL DEMANO/BFA.COM

With a glamorous A-list opening during Miami Art Week, PatBO’s new flagship store reflects the brand’s feminine aesthetic. Incorporating a wide geometric arch entry, shoppers are swept into the artfully designed store. Working with Noam Dvir and Daniel Rauchwerger of New York’s BoND, the new storefront brings the streetscape inward with organic materials such as terrazzo, stone and metal before VIP guests are swept to the second floor with a winding white and green marble staircase. Creating a multi-sensory experience for Miami’s fashionistas, PatBO’s boutique offers an upstairs salon and dressing area. With a unique collection of contemporary Brazilian furniture and delicate handblown silk florals by artist Hana Form, shoppers are transported on an ethereal journey.



Alessandra Ambrosio, Patricia Bonaldi and Sophie Hawley-Weld PHOTO BY ROMMEL DEMANO/BFA.COM

Also on display is PatBO’s newest capsule collection with supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio. Inspired by the spirit of Miami, the collection incorporates the city’s inimitable energy. As the second collaboration between the two, the 23-piece line, which ranges from $150-$1,300, features party-ready pieces ranging from sequin mini dresses, bathing suits, hand-beaded tops, ombre fitted dresses and skirts, showstopping gowns and more—taking you from a luxe day on a yacht to a glamorous night on the town in style. 3918 NE First Ave., Miami, @patbo



The new PatBo Miami boutique is bold and aesthetically beautiful, just like the brand itself. PHOTO BY ROMMEL DEMANO/BFA.COM