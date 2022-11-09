By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink People

Patrón Tequila, one of the world's best super-premium tequilas, is making its first incursion into the prestige category with its latest expression: Patroń El Alto. This rare and masterfully aged tequila represents a pinnacle of perfection, displaying four years of craftsmanship, ingenuity, and artistry for the famous brand.

Patroń El Alto is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave grown in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, yielding the sweetest agaves for an incredibly smooth taste. This tequila is primarily made with Extra Añejo and blended with Añejo and Reposado tequilas, all of which have been aged to their full potential, making this daring innovation the pinnacle of perfection. Legendary Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his talented team of distilling artisans did not limit themselves in how to cultivate the best flavors, but rather, as a result of over 300 tastings, masterfully combined an exceptional selection of the best Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas.

“Patroń El Alto stays true to Patroń Tequila’s traditional roots in distilling while innovating in a way that achieves the best blended, aged tequila profile possible,” said David Rodriguez, Patrón Master Distiller. “The tequilas that harmoniously come together in Patroń El Alto are a result of selecting the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave in the highest parts of Jalisco, Mexico, a territory known for producing the sweetest agaves, which gives Patroń El Alto its incredibly smooth and sweet taste. We took four years to focus on only the best of the best and perfect the bold, sweet flavors of this expression the right way: naturally.”

Patrón is one of the few brands that still make tequila by hand, a time-consuming process that has been used since the company's inception. Most of Patroń El Alto's products are innovative and impressively rare in the industry. Tequila is produced using the traditional Tahona method. A two-ton volcanic stone is used for crushing the baked agave, creating natural sweetness and earth flavors, and create tequila. This method requires meticulous precision and time. Patrón is the world's leading producer of Tahona-based tequila, demonstrating its dedication to a time-honored process, further exemplified by Patroń El Alto.

“Patroń El Alto honors the effort of every proud Patroń familia member involved — from the agave selection to the distillation and aging — in creating a tequila so naturally sweet and balanced,” said D-J Hageman, Vice President of Marketing at Patroń. “In true Patroń style, Master Distiller David Rodriguez cut no corners and took care, attention and time to create the pinnacle of perfection at Patroń. And now, with the strong return of nights spent out since the start of the pandemic, Patroń El Alto comes at a perfect time, bringing people together for extraordinary moments of celebration and encouraging those who wish to experience the very best of everything.”

This exquisite and refined prestige tequila is naturally smooth and sweet, with subtle fig, honey, caramel, dried fruit, and vanilla notes. Patroń El Alto's sweet, dried fruit notes result from expert aging in 11 different barrels, mostly hybrid barrels with American oak bodies and French oak heads. This tequila achieves the brand's single goal of creating the finest tequila in the world by using 100%

naturally perfect ingredients — agave, water, and yeast — and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality.

Patroń El Alto is perfect for meaningful occasions, big and small, packaged in an elegant and distinctive bottle, matching the azure hues of the agave fields in the Jalisco Highlands. Patroń El Alto is available in U.S. markets only, known for being the pinnacle of celebrations: New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, priced at $179.

This past weekend, the iconic Missy Elliott reached new heights in Las Vegas as she celebrated several monumental achievements alongside Patrón tequila, including taking the stage for the first time in three years at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas to celebrate the launch of Patroń El Alto, with an unforgettable performance that will go down in history.

The incredible performance had fans popping bottles of Patroń El Alto all night. The crowd erupted as she danced through the crowd, performing hits like "Get UR Freak On" and "Work It" before concluding the show with the iconic fan favorite "Lose Control." Hit-Boy, a Grammy-award-winning producer and Patrón partner, opened the show with an energetic set, and Tiesto, a resident Zouk DJ, closed out the unforgettable night.

Missy celebrated the 20th anniversary of her second studio album, Under Construction, with Patrón and an intimate group of friends, including her longtime friend and hip-hop icon Lil Wayne. Everyone was chanting "El Alto" as they raised a glass to Missy, a true legend and icon who never stops striving for greatness. Throughout the evening, guests dined at Vegas hot spot Fuhu while sipping specialty Patrón cocktails inspired by the album, such as the Missy Margarita, Work It, and Under Construction Old Fashioned.

The surprise performance on Friday featured Grammy-award-winning producer Hit-Boy, who kicked off the night with a set before Missy's surprise performance. Other guests included friends of Missy like Faith Evans and Teyana Taylor, musicians Miguel, Evan Ross, Duckwrth, Claudia Valentina, Arlissa, Siobhan Bell, and many more.

On Saturday, Lil Wayne was in the room to toast Missy's accomplishments with Patrón El Alto in hand; this tequila is a game-changer like Missy.

"Patrón has been an industry leader and will once again change the game as it enters the prestige category of tequila, a segment forecasted to double in size by 2025, with the launch of Patroń El Alto," said Hageman. "Patroń El Alto continues to elevate the standards of tequila, demonstrating our tireless dedication to perfection. When you reach for Patroń El Alto, you're reaching extraordinary heights of quality, flavor and smoothness."