Pegasus World Cup Is Back For Its Seventh Year

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Events

PEGASUS WORLD CUP RETURNS TO GULFSTREAM PARK FOR ITS SEVENTH YEAR WITH A STAR-STUDDED AND SHOWSTOPPING LINEUP.



Life Is Good and Irad Ortiz Jr. crossing the finish line at 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park PHOTO COURTESY OF GULFSTREAM PARK

Considered one of North America’s leading luxury horse races, the annual Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach Jan. 28, ensuring a weekend of athleticism paired with style and spectacle.

Returning for its seventh year, Pegasus World Cup Presented by Baccarat is part of 1/ST’s mission to modernize thoroughbred racing for a new generation of fans. Belinda Stronach brought the first Pegasus World Cup to Miami in 2017 and continues to capture Miami’s spirit—merging racing with world-class entertainment and extravagance.

The annual A-list event continues to exceed expectations, upping the ante from last year’s programming. Drawing the likes of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz, Nicole Scherzinger, Post Malone, Vanessa Hudgens and more, the 2023 season is set to kick off in style.

With OneRepublic and Kygo performing, food and beverage programming and interactive games, racegoers can enjoy the affair with unparalleled views of the finish line. This year, attendees can enjoy Gulfstream’s open-air track at the latest addition, the Carousel Club, the ultimate indoor and outdoor bar experience. Groot Hospitality’s Swan and Komodo will also feature pop-ups within the Carousel Club for guests to enjoy.



Atmosphere at the Carousel Club BY DEEPSLEEP STUDIO

Both Key Club and Gekkō will be on the scene in the VIP Flamingo Room, delighting guests with the finest in hospitality. The eateries, known for fresh fish and deliciously seasoned steaks, will bring their five-star hospitality to Gulfstream.

1/ST will also team up with Groot Hospitality’s LIV nightclub, bringing the iconic Miami nightlife scene trackside. Complete with a curated guest experience, top-tier entertainment and captivating performances, attendees can experience the race like never before. Guests can also sip on the race’s official rosé, Whispering Angel, and Davidoff Cigars will feature an on-site activation.



DJ Cassidy and Mase perform at Pegasus World Cup 2022 BY DEEPSLEEP STUDIO

Baccarat will also be returning as the official trophy purveyor, awarding the 2023 Pegasus World Cup Invitational winners and the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational with handcrafted 20-inch black crystal trophies featuring symbols of power, joy, light and energy inspired by Greek mythology. The trophies, valued at more than $39,000 each, are created by Allison Hawkes in collaboration with Baccarat.





Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross at Pegasus World Cup 2022 BY ALEXANDER TAMARGO/GETTY IMAGES

Last year, the Pegasus World Cup saw record-breaking wages and historic wins. Bringing thoroughbred studs, supreme athleticism and an A-list crowd, the Pegasus World Cup is set to be the “it” ticket event to start 2023 off the right way. Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, @pegasusworldcup



DJ Cassidy takes the stage at the 2022 event. BY DEEPSLEEP STUDIOS