The Eighth Annual Pegasus World Cup Presents Calvin Harris As Headliner

By: Sarah Finkel

The annual Pegasus World Cup that stands as the hottest party on the international Thoroughbred racing calendar is once again taking over Gulfstream Park in January of 2024, attracting an A-list clientele that includes celebrities, tastemakers and influencers, ranging from Jennifer Lopez and Venus Williams to Olivia Culpo and Vanessa Hudgens. This 2024 invitational promises even bigger wins with global live events brand Palm Tree Crew bringing additional entertainment to the lauded spectacle.

Presented by Baccarat and launched by 1/ST in 2017, the upcoming Pegasus World Cup will feature a distinctly Miami experience, highlighted by an epic partnership between Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality that culminates in a headline performance by Grammy award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris. Additional race-day performances by Tyson O’Brien, DJ and TikTok Star Xandra Pohl are in store, which can be enjoyed trackside as guests leisurely sip on Whispering Angel, the official ròse of the 2024 Pegasus World Cup.

The coveted event on Miami’s social and sporting circuit offers several premium perks for VIP ticketholders. Palm Tree Crew with LIV VIP Experience tickets include complimentary drinks and bite at the Carousel Club, as well as access to a new trackside viewing area that combines the best of both Thoroughbred racing and top-tier nightlife.

For the first time, the luxury Maison with nearly 260 years of history will welcome select ticket holders to the Baccarat Garden at Carousel Club, where VIP guests can immerse themselves in an elite viewing experience with a private entrance, a bar featuring handcrafted cocktails served in Baccarat glassware and Groot Hospitality concept food.

The exclusive Flamingo Room will offer another decadent tier of viewing pleasure, one that includes a bird’s eye view and culinary experiences curated by Groot Hospitality hot spots Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, Swan and the most recent addition, Casadonna.

Baccarat will also return as the Official Trophy Purveyor, awarding prestigious championship trophies of Pegase Horses to invitational winners. Crafted from pure crystal, the trophies stand over twenty inches tall and are valued at upwards of $39,000.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pegasusworldcup.com.