Here Is What To Expect From The Upcoming Pegasus World Cup

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture, Lifestyle, Events,

The Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park and brings luxury racing to South Florida.



The Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park. PHOTO BY BOB THOMAS/GETTY IMAGES

Miami is off to the races, with the ultraluxe Pegasus World Cup returning to Gulfstream Park’s stands. Seamlessly capturing the city’s essence, the unique race merges the world of Thoroughbred horse racing with the hottest of Miami hospitality.



Last year’s race saw record-breaking victories PHOTO COURTESY OF 1/ST/GULFSTREAM PARK

A fixture in Miami’s social calendar, the Pegasus World Cup, spearheaded by Belinda Stronach and 1/ST, blends the world of high-stakes horse racing with unparalleled luxury and entertainment. Since its inception, the event has continuously raised the stakes and exclusive race day experiences, cementing its place as one of the world’s most glamorous thoroughbred events.

“The Pegasus World Cup is one of South Florida’s leading luxury and lifestyle events and we are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Miami-based Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew for the 2025 edition. Blending unique experiences, A-list performances, the finest hospitality, wagering and some of the world’s best Thoroughbred racehorses and jockeys, the Pegasus World Cup is a celebration of the best our sport has to offer,” says Belinda Stronach, Chairman and CEO, 1/ST.

Returning for its ninth year, this year’s race is set to push its Miami-inspired magic even further. Once again, fans can expect a star-studded collaboration between the Stronach Group’s 1/ST, David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality and entertainment from the Palm Tree Crew pairing exceptional culinary offerings and electric performances with Black Coffee, Diplo and country pop star Dasha set to headline. Explore thrilling activations from open-air trackside VIP areas to the iconic Carousel Club, which offers an indulgence of flowing Champagne and excitement.



The race offers pulsating music performances. PHOTO COURTESY OF 1/ST/GULFSTREAM PARK

With past musical acts including Joe Jonas, DJ and producer Calvin Harris and Xandra Pohl, the 2025 iteration promises more than racing—it’s a celebration of all things Miami. Guests can also enjoy the reimagined trackside experience at Carousel Club while the exclusive Flamingo Room showcases a bird's eye view of the track with exclusive culinary dining experiences.

Continuing to redefine the world of Thoroughbred horse racing, the upcoming Pegasus World Cup fuses 1/ST’s world-class racing with Miami’s premier entertainment for equestrian enthusiasts.

Last year, the race saw record-breaking wages and wins as National Treasure won the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (GI) presented by Baccarat and Warm Heart won the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (GI) presented by 1/ST BET.

As past years have proved, the “it” ticket event will be a star-studded affair, serving as the ultimate scene to kick off the 2025 season. Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach,@pegasusworldcup