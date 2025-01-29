Elegance and Excitement Define the 2025 Pegasus World Cup

Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Events, Entertainment,

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Events, Entertainment,

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup dazzled a sold-out crowd with thrilling races, star-studded performances, and exclusive hospitality at Gulfstream Park this past Saturday, Jan. 25. From record-breaking wins to curated luxury experiences, this year’s event set a new standard for entertainment and elegance.

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup delivered an unforgettable day of racing, entertainment, and opulence at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach. With a sold-out crowd of over 10,000 guests, the event featured electrifying performances by world-renowned DJs Black Coffee and Diplo, while country and pop sensation Dasha added a unique touch with her horseback performance of “Austin” during the live broadcast. Iconic moments included Mike Tyson’s commanding “Rider’s Up” call, adding to the vibrant energy of the day.

This year, guests enjoyed electrifying performances by renowned DJs Black Coffee and Diplo. Photo Credit: Getty Images

In a showcase of equine excellence, White Abarrio, co-owned by C2 Racing Stable, Prince Faisal, and Antonio Pagnano, triumphed in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., the team celebrated with the Baccarat Pegasus Championship Trophy, valued at $47,000. The $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, presented by Qatar Racing, was claimed by Spirit of St Louis, while Ireland’s Be Your Best earned accolades in the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational. Victorious connections toasted their wins with Champagne Pommery and received exclusive Pegasus World Cup Championship Rings.

Some of the notable guests who attended include Lele Pons, Isabella Grutman, Winnie Harlow, and Zulay Pogba. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Luxury and exclusivity extended beyond the racetrack, with the Flamingo Room and private suites featuring curated cuisine from Groot Hospitality’s celebrated venues, including Gekkō and Papi Steak. Guests savored signature cocktails like the Pegasus Paloma and the Pink Jockey, crafted by 1/ST’s mixologist, and enjoyed the musical stylings of jazz virtuoso Brian Newman. Meanwhile, the Carousel Club offered a quintessentially Miami experience, blending trackside dining, Whispering Angel rosé, and high-energy programming curated by Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew.

The 2025 $3M Pegasus World Cup Invitational Winner's Circle. Photo Credit: Nathalie Gordon

dding to the prestige, SirDavis American Whisky debuted its SirDavis Garden, an exclusive hospitality space featuring bespoke cocktails, gourmet cuisine, and a custom seven-foot horse statue. The activation embodied the Pegasus World Cup’s commitment to elevated experiences. From record-breaking wagers exceeding $41.7 million to partnerships with global brands like Casamigos Tequila, Ketel One Vodka, and Baccarat, the event reaffirmed its status as a premier destination for horse racing, lifestyle, and entertainment. For more information, visit Pegasus’ official website here. 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, @pegasusworldcup