Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Pegasus World Cup

1/ST’S PEGASUS WORLD CUP RETURNS TO MIAMI THIS MONTH AND UPS THE ANTE WITH UNPARALLELED HOSPITALITY OFFERINGS.



Jockey Junior Alvaro rides Art Collector across the finish line to win the 2023 Pegasus World Cup. PHOTO BY ALEXANDER TAMARGO/GETTY IMAGES

What do you get when you combine one of the world’s richest horse races under the palms of Miami in tandem with Miami’s hottest hospitality concepts and musical acts? The magic of Pegasus World Cup, as it returns for its 2024 iteration on Jan. 27 in Miami by The Stronach Group and 1/ST. Joining the team this year as a strategic advisor is Palm Tree Crew—founded by global DJ Kygo and his manager Myles Shear—which specializes in creating the biggest cultural moments at live events across different tiers from business to lifestyle, athletics and more. Together, magic is promised at this year’s race, which merges world-class Thoroughbred action and high-octane entertainment into an only-in-Miami spectacle.



Alix Earl attends Pegasus World Cup 2023 edition PHOTO: BY ALEXANDER TAMARGO/GETTY IMAGES

With Grammy award-winning Calvin Harris headlining the horse race’s hottest party, get set to saddle up for a day of trackside action capped by an unforgettable night of glitz and glamour. Curated by Palm Tree Crew, LIV and Groot Hospitality, the iconic Carousel Club will transform into a sleek oasis of indulgence with overflowing champagne and Whispering Angel Rosé, celebrity sightings, captivating performances from Tyson O’Brien and Xandra Pohl and more as the beats bump well into the night and racegoers show up dressed to the nines.



Guests arrive dressed to the nines in their racing attire. PHOTO: BY DEEPSLEEP STUDIO

Venture trackside to the exclusive Baccarat Garden for a supreme front-row experience marked by posh amenities and opulent touches courtesy of luxury purveyor and presenting sponsor Baccarat. Or ascend into the Flamingo Room’s chic oasis overlooking the oval for a pampered day of premium dining and mingling, with culinary experiences curated by Groot Hospitality hot spots Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, Swan and Casadonna. A live performance by Dandy Wellington completes the experience, turning the venue into a swanky jazz club.



Pegasus World Cup racers at the 2023 event. PHOTO: BY CARLOS CALO ECLIPSE SPORTSWIRE

“The Pegasus World Cup continues to redefine the experience of Thoroughbred horse racing by collaborating with partners who exemplify innovation and excellence,” says Belinda Stronach, chairwoman, chief executive officer and president, 1/ST. “Baccarat, Palm Tree Crew and Groot Hospitality, each leaders in luxury, lifestyle, entertainment, and hospitality, bring unique elements that fuse with 1/ST’s world-class Thoroughbred racing and wagering to create an electric event that is truly Miami!”

Portrait of Belinda Stronach. PHOTO: By Nathalie Gordon

However you play the ponies, Pegasus promises to lift spirits skyward with its signature blend of sporting drama and Miami magic. Grab your hat and heels because this power-packed party is about to leave the starting gate in sensational style! 901 S Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach, @pegasusworldcup