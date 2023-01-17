Miami's Iconic Pelican Hotel Reopens Its Doors

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Travel Local

MIAMI’S ICONIC PELICAN HOTEL REOPENS BACK ON THE SANDS AFTER UNDERGOING A CHIC REFRESH

Overlooking the picturesque Atlantic Ocean sits the newly refurbished and historic art deco Pelican Hotel. Revealing a design-centric haven, the recently reopened boutique hotel fuses Miami’s iconic design style with a dreamy aesthetic. Inspired by movie sets, each of the 32 guest rooms conveys its own theme through vintage artifacts and furniture. Originally built in 1948, the meticulously restored property features seven suites, six ocean-view rooms and one super exclusive penthouse, fit for the ultimate Miami staycations. “The Pelican was one of the first most important boutique hotels in the world,” notes Renzo Rosso, the owner of the hotel. “The Pelican Hotel is a cornerstone of Ocean Drive, and it will always lead the pack with its one-of-a-kind style.” Completed with the redesigned restaurant, the Pelican Cafe, guests and Miami residents alike can unwind at the Italian-inspired dining destination, reintroducing Miami’s art deco history to the modern day. 826 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, @pelicanhotel