6 Luxury Perfume Sampler Sets To Find Your Signature Fragrance

We all know scent is one of the strongest of human senses. Smells are tied to our memories, our experiences, the seasons of the year and more.

Finding one’s signature scent can be such a thrill, but moving through a series of signature scents can help one recall incredible moments in one’s own lifetime, and our enjoyment of scents and profiles can change through the years, just like our approach to fashion.

If you’re looking to find the next fragrance that will define your next era, a sampler set from one of these luxury perfumeries may be the perfect thing. Whether buying for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, you are bound to find something that hits the mark.

Argentum

Website

Argentum styles its name ARgENTUM, which is a shout-out to the company’s use of silver in all its fragrances. The antibacterial element isn’t just a symbol of luxury but a folk cure for many skincare ails. Argentum’s fragrances aren’t just perfumes but milky creams that blend well into the hair and skin. The company’s scents are also steeped in storytelling, each scent capturing a different Jungian archetype with a mix of elemental scents. Discover them all with the company’s Les Parfums Inifini discovery set, which includes all 13 profiles so you can find your signature or choose the right scent for each day and version of you.

Dior

Website

Does Dior need any introduction? The French fashion brand is a leader in all aspects of its work, and the world of Dior fragrances is rich indeed. La Collection Privée Christian Dior is a great way to meet some of its favorites, with three scents inspired by life on the French Riviera. Enjoy the floral freshness of Cologne Blanche with notes of orange blossom and violet; Eden-Roc, named for the popular resort, with floral and woody notes; and Jasmin des Agnes with a mix of floral and fruity fragrances that include apricot and honey.

Goldfield & Banks

Website

This Australian luxury lifestyle company uses natural botanicals to create a line of beauty products that add shine to your life. The company’s Discovery Set includes nine signature scents with spray cards and an instructional pamphlet. Enjoy the citrus of Sunset Hour, the caviar and coriander of Bohemian Lime, the floral-woodiness of Southern Bloom, the leathery wood of Desert Rosewood, the sophisticated spiciness of White Sandalwood and more.

Christian Louboutin

Website

This legendary designer’s red-bottom shoes aren’t the only things worth stepping out in. Try Christian Louboutin’s seven-piece Loubiworld Scent Library collection to get a glimpse of the brand’s immaculate fragrance range. It opens with Loubifunk’s rose, blackcurrant and patchouli scents; leans into leather with Loubiraj; explores a bouquet of jasmine, tuberose and musk with Loubikiss; seduces with a spice blend of myrrh, cypriol and sandalwood on Loubicroc; and more.

Aeir

Website

Aeir is a technology-forward fragrance company that creates a more sustainable scent by recreating the molecular structure of luxury ingredients such as rose, sandalwood and the like, rather than farming and sourcing natural resources. This sampler set comes with four Extrait de Parfums, including Wet Stone (warm amber), Grand Rose (peppery rose), Suede (soft and creamy wood), and Virgin Olive (bergamot and cannabis).

Scentbird

Website

If you don’t want the magic of sampler sets to end, you could sign up for a monthly fragrance subscription from Scentbird. Each month, you’ll receive a luxury scent of your choosing in an 8 ml bottle, the first of which comes in a free atomizer case, which you can use to hold all your future Scentbird deliveries. Each 8 ml bottle should give you about 120 sprays, so you can use that scent all month long until you’re ready to find your next favorite!

Want more fashionable subscription services in your life? Check out our favorite fashion rental services to spice up your closet and switch it up on schedule.