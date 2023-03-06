Experience Miami's Stunningly Designed Hair Salon

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style

RENOWNED STYLIST PETER MOODLEY DEBUTS HIS IMPECCABLY DESIGNED PETER ALEXANDER SALON IN MIAMI.



Peter Moodley worked with Danny Cubes of Creativo Design Studio to bring his vision to life—the end result is a warm and inviting space featuring deep green and earthy tones with lots of natural light flooding in. PHOTO BY JULIA ROSE ANDREASEN

The art of transforming someone from start to finish is what makes haircare expert Peter Moodley (@petermoodleyhair)—a 20- year industry veteran—love and excel at his job. The Miami-based stylist hails from Boston, where he helmed his own salon, and now, with over five years in the making, Moodley has debuted Peter Alexander Salon in Miami Beach. The namesake pays homage to his beloved furry friend, Alexander, who Moodley asserts is just as much a part of making this dream a reality as he is.

“Bringing this project to Miami, it was important to me to bring a finished salon. That means it’s not just a white box, but it’s bringing back what I used to see in the industry when I was coming up—when people took the time and effort to build a beautiful salon,” shares Moodley.

“Past the aesthetics, what I want to do differently is bring an overall experience that is unique to the clients. I want them to feel that they’re catered to in every way possible, in addition to also getting a great haircut or color,” he continues.

Delivering on this, stepping into the salon brings guests the feeling of coming into Moodley’s personal home. The setting is warm and bright, flooded with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows and a gorgeous green and neutral color palette. You can find the famous Alexander holding court in his corner, and you’ll be greeted with warm hospitality—whether it be offering beverages, picking up an order from one of the nearby eateries, or putting away your belongings, the experience is personal from start to finish.



PHOTO BY JULIA ROSE ANDREASEN

Designed in partnership with Danny Cubes (@dannycubes) of Creativo Design Studio, everything from the layout to the interior decor is intentional and tasteful, with a rich, green color palette, balanced by diverse wood tones, neutral colors, bronze and copper finishes. The result is a vibrant yet peaceful interior that evokes positive energy, calmness and a sense of overall wellness. The wash stations room is surrounded by a stunning tropical wallpaper decked with palm fronds. The stations are generously spread to create a natural flow. There is even a private treatment room for high-profile clients that want privacy, need separation for religious purposes, or are undergoing special treatments like keratin with a powerful dedicated ventilation system.

“In terms of flow, it was 20 years of experience understanding the way salons move and work—I didn’t want any one client to have a highway of people going behind them, so Danny and I created multiple routes to travel around the salon,”



PHOTO BY JULIA ROSE ANDREASEN

Moodley shares. “And for the design, I wanted to create something that was luxurious but a cross between luxury and an earthy feel with the green tones, which I think we’ve accomplished.”

The talent in the room is as impressive as the design itself, filled with industry experts who each boast a minimum of 15 years’ experience in the industry. Many have worked celebrity editorials and fashion shows, and a few even worked alongside the legendary Oribe Canales. One of the standouts is hairstylist Duber Osorio (@hairbyduber), who boasts a fruitful history in the industry.



Peter Moodley, salon principal of Peter Alexander Salon PHOTO BY JULIA ROSE ANDREASEN

“What drew me to come here, aside from Peter, was the salon itself. The big windows and all of the natural light makes me happy,” he shares. “To walk into the salon and feel the positive energy is a special feeling. One of my clients made me realize that I no longer see myself as a hairstylist but more as a healer. I make my clients look good and feel good.”

And that, right there, is at the core of what makes Peter Alexander Salon so special. Transforming clients to look and feel their very best selves, Moodley and his team grant us the unique opportunity to step into their home and leave the beautifying experience in their trusted hands. 1614 Alton Rd., Ste. 201, Miami Beach, @peteralexander.salon