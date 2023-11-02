Get An Inside Look Into Miami Beach's Peter Alexander Salon

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature

INSIDE THE DESIGN OF MIAMI BEACH’S PETER ALEXANDER SALON.



The custom wallpaper in the wash area is one of the focal design elements of the salon. PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO STUDIOS

When owner Peter Alexander approached Danny Cubes, principal and managing partner of CREATiVO DESIGN STUDIO, to design his namesake Miami Beach hair salon, he had a mission in mind: to create a one-of-a-kind hair haven that provided the functionality of a salon but design that exuded serenity. Together, they set out to accomplish that, using Alexander’s expertise in the salon world with Cubes’ creative design perspective. Ocean Drive sheds light on the process and the final product as we chat with Cubes on his latest Miami Beach masterpiece. 1614 Alton Rd Suite 201, Miami Beach, @peteralexander.salon, @dannycubes



The entrance of Peter Alexander Salon PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO STUDIOS

Tell us about the inspiration behind Peter Alexander Salon’s interior design?

For most of us, life in general is a busy battlefield with little time left for pampering ourselves and going to a salon for a hair appointment is a necessity. So, I set a goal from the beginning of this project to create a space that would not only be functional and highly efficient but also a place where clients would look forward to returning, not only because of the great service, but also for its overall effect on the clients’ wellbeing. I knew going into this project that I would have the opportunity to set new standards in the way hair salon design has been historically approached by creating a different experience altogether—a place with understated elegance, but charged with positive and calming energy, and I firmly believe that was accomplished.



The salon design is complemented by beautiful natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows. PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO STUDIOS

What was the process like from creation to execution?

The process was challenging but also very rewarding. I had a clear vision of what I wanted the salon to look and feel like, for both the customers and the employees. It was essential to create a space where people could experience a sense of calmness and joy. The execution presented many unforeseen challenges that were ultimately resolved. I’ve learned in this business to not underestimate any project. You have to go all-in expecting the unexpected.



The salon workstations feature custom woodwork and Japanese accent tiles. PHOTO BY KRIS TAMBURELLO STUDIOS

Where do you find your inspiration when working on designs?

Growing up in a really small town surrounded by nature between the mountains and most beautiful beaches in Venezuela, I was always drawn to the architecture and design of the big cities. I’ve studied, lived and worked in wonderful cities around the world including Toronto, New York City, Paris, Marseille, and currently between Miami and Boston. When you have a creative mind, the world is an open book that’s constantly providing you with endless sources of information. Nature has a strong influence in all of my designs from materials and texture selections to colors and patterns choices.

What materials/vendors were used throughout?

A carefully curated palette was created for Peter Alexander’s Salon based on natural elements.

