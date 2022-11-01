9 Philanthropic Gifts That Give Back To Important Current Issues

By: Kyrie Sismaet By: Kyrie Sismaet | | Lifestyle Holiday Gift Guide Holiday Apple News

It's important to be active and engaged in the ongoing social issues that develop throughout the year, and the holidays are no exception. This time of giving is the perfect way to do so in more ways than one, and so here is a diverse list of stylish items that not only make for fabulous gifts, but also virtuously donate their proceeds to help empower relevant foundations.

Both Everlane's stylish "100% My Body" and "100% Human" shirts exude strength not only as minimalist masterpieces, but also in their benefitting of the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation. 100% of the proceeds from these soft cotton shirts go to support the ACLU to ensure that body autonomy is safeguarded and respected. $35

A tote bag is an effortless way to spread a compelling message while also having it be functional for every day chores, which is exactly what Williams Sonoma had in mind with their chic NAACP Tote. This is a trendy hand screen-printed cotton bag that's durable, comfortable, and fashionable with its minimalist brown hued rainbow. Above all though is that it is empowering, as each tote sold donates 50% of the proceeds to the NAACP to uphold justice, equality, and equity. $29.95

Sold on Etsy by talented and devoted artist MegEmikoArt, this sweatshirt with its beautiful design and clear message gives 50% of its proceeds to the Trans Justice Funding Project, which was founded in 2012 and supports grassroots trans justice groups through community-led funding initiatives. $36.00

Show your love for our national parks by taking your favorite one home in the form of an accurately-scented candle! Park Projects advocates for parkland conservation and creates several different products for you to flaunt your support for their dedicated efforts, such as this adorable hand-poured candle that instantly transports you to Joshua Tree with its best smells and can also burn for 80 hours! $24.99

These Daisy Earrings by Purpose Jewelry are ethically handcrafted by artisans escaping human trafficking in Uganda, India, Mexico, and the United States of America, with 100% of their proceeds going towards their non-profit International Sanctuary which houses the young women and provides them healthcare, education, and fair wages. These earrings are satin brush-finished in brass and are made in their Uganda Sanctuary. $30.00

Practice proper self-care without sacrificing the environment with Ethique's Discovery Pack Invigorating Body Pack Trio. This sampler is the perfect way to get acquainted with Ethique's sustainability mission, which they powerfully accomplish in their compostable packaging and award-winning body care. This delightful trio boasts a soap-free body cleanser, an exfoliating body polish, and an aluminium-free deodorant. $12.00

Designed by prinkshop, the 1973 t-shirt from Social Goods commemorates and preserves the historic year that Roe v. Wade was decided. Relevant now more than ever, gifting this soft cotton unisex tee donates $5 to The National Institute for Reproductive Health and displays support for the fight for women's reproductive and abortion rights, body autonomy, feminist progress, and personal freedom. $45.00

The Self Care Isn't Selfish bracelet from MantraBand works to gently remind you and others every day to actively destigmatize mental illness and the need to prioritize yourself. Stimulate the positive conversation around mental health with this fashionably sleek CharityBand that donates $5 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which has been advocating greater accurate public awareness and education on mental illness since 1979. $25.00

Support at risk youth right from the start of your morning through your coffee cup! BLK & Bold is a 100% Certified Fair Trade, Black-owned-and-operated company that handcrafts irresistably delicious and complex coffee, with their most recent collaboration with Marvel Studios’ new Black Panther Wakanda Forever. This epically heroic medium and dark roast blend is silky and full-bodied with a kiss of sweet caramel and toasty toffee notes. 5% of profits are contributed to initiatives that help improve the lives and futures of underserved and marginalized youth, with the fun packaging designs making for a valiant gift all-around. $14.00

