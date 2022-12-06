6 Insta-Worthy Holiday Destinations In Miami

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Food & Drink Entertainment

All is merry and bright in Miami this holiday season, and who wouldn’t want to show it off? From jolly-themed pop-up bars with wrapping paper walls to a decorated estate inspired by the old-age Christmas charm of the 1920s, South Florida is truly getting in the spirit in winter-wondrous ways. Whether you need a festive photo for your family holiday card or a swipe-stopping shot for the first slide of your Xmas Instagram dump, here are six instagrammable holiday happenings that are defining Miami’s 2022 winter celebrations.

Miracle In Miami

176 NW 24th St. / Website

The famous Miracle Pop-Up holiday-themed bar has made its merry way to Miami this year, and residents couldn’t be more spirited. Born in 2014 in NYC by owner Greg Boehm, the Christmas-inspired concept now has 100-plus locations worldwide, and for a good reason. Forget slick and modern cocktail bars and submerge yourself in the spot’s over-the-top festive decor with Santas, Christmas trees, ornate galore, tinsel, ornaments, and twinkling lights. The picture-perfect interior isn’t all there is to boast about, either; the limited-time Wynwood bar offers guests nostalgic and delicious themed cocktails with libations like Elfing Around – with prosecco, gin, mulled wine reduction, grapefruit shrub, and orange bitters – and the Grandma Got Run Over by a T. Rex – featuring vodka, orange liqueur, gentian aperitif, aloe vera, spiced pomegranate, grapefruit mix, lime, and bitters. Opened on Nov. 25, the station for spirit is taking over Gramps’ back room in Wynwood until Dec. 23. After you snap a few pics and indulge in a few sips, Miracle will also put on daily activations like carol performances, ugly sweater contests, Christmas karaoke, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself. Reservations are not required. Sunday to Wednesday, open from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Thursday to Saturday, open from 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest

7400 NW 87th Ave / Website

Back again for its 39th year at a new, bigger, and brighter location, Miami’s favorite forest brings the magic of the season with breathtaking light displays, rides, attractions, games, food, and more. Santa’s Enchanted Forest will spice up your Instagram feed, but the holiday theme park is also filled with fun for all ages, especially families. With more than 40 acres of space for Santas, food stands, treats, and arguably the most exciting parking, the tradition’s new location is making way for the most dazzling year to date. Opened on Nov. 9, deck the halls with your friends and family until Jan. 8. The unique Christmas celebration is open from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, with tickets available here.

Riverside Holiday Village Kick-Off At The Wharf Miami

114 SW N River Drive / Website

The South Florida staple with stunning riverside views and acclaimed affairs is bringing yet another gift to the people of Miami. Eat, drink, and be Merry at The Wharf Miami this holiday season as they get festive backdrops to the iconic downtown spot with over 500,000 lights, oversized Christmas decorations, and seven-dollar cocktails at this year’s Riverside Holiday Village Kick-Off. Even your most humbug of friends will join the carolers by the end of your night, with the celebration ending in late night hours. Take snapshots of the spirited scene with your fellow elves beginning on Dec. 8 through Dec 25, starting at 4:00 p.m. After 6:00 p.m., the venue is 21+.

Zoo Lights Miami



1200 SW 152nd St. / Website

Zoo Miami is having a holly jolly Christmas this 2022 season as they transform into a winter wonderland, hold the snow. Put on your favorite Christmas stockings and pose for the camera in front of more than one million dazzling lights with a first-slide-worthy photo-op in front of the brand-new 26-foot LED holiday evergreen. Once you’ve got all your angles, enjoy holiday-themed activities like Yuletide arts and crafts, letters to Santa, and hot cocoa with cookies. With its doors opened on Nov. 25, Zoo Lights Miami will bring holiday cheer until Dec. 30, with tickets available for purchase here.

Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila Holiday Bar

Multiple Locations / Website

South Florida’s favorite place to cheer over tacos, Bodega Taqueria Y Tequila’s South Beach and Coconut Grove locations are transforming into a cozy Christmas wonderland this 2022 holiday season. The beloved barroom will be adorned with instagrammable ornamentations and glassware fit for an Instagram story you won’t ever want to go away. There’s no better place to get holly as the taphouse has also partnered with Patron to bring festive, creative sips like the Choco Lit – with patron añejo, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and chocolate mole bitters – and the Smoky & Nice – featuring patron Blanco, mezcal, ancho Reyes, lime, and agave. Choose nice over naughty this Christmas, as guests who donate a new toy will receive one free holiday cocktail in partnership with local nonprofit organizations. The South Beach location has already begun its most wonderful time of the year, with the Coconut Grove location following suit with commencement on Dec. 6. The holiday bar at Bodega will close on Dec. 26.

A Jazzy Holiday At Deering Estate

16701 SW 72nd Ave / Website

Now until Jan 6, the iconic Deering Estate invites guests to explore the historic houses’ halls that have been seriously decked for this year’s 2022 holiday season. The theme of this year’s ornamentation follows the classic glitz and glamour that defined the 1920s, with historical and cultural references to admire in each room. Perfect for a family Christmas card or an Instagram Christmas dump, the display includes over a dozen Christmas trees and even a 17-foot evergreen in the great hall. Designed and dressed by award-winning interior designers with guidance by resident Deering Estate Designer Alfredo Brito, you don’t want to miss this ode to a Golden-aged Christmas past. Guests are welcome to relish in the jazzy holiday daily from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.