5 Pickleball Courts Coming To Miami's Luxury Real Estate Developments

PICKLEBALL IS SWEEPING THE NATION WITH NEW COURTS POPPING UP IN LUXURY REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENTS. FIND THE LATEST MIAMI PROPERTIES SHINING LIGHT ON THE SPORT HERE.



Rendering of the funky Standard Residences Midtown Miami stadium, which features a chic pickleball court PHOTO COURTESY OF THE STANDARD RESIDENCES, MIDTOWN MIAMI

The Standard Residences, Midtown Miami

Located in one of Miami’s most dynamic neighborhoods, The Standard Residences brings hospitality through design and culture. Among the 34,000 square feet of thoughtfully imagined amenity spaces is the building’s stadium. Complete with a pickleball court with disco balls and music, residents can partake in the world’s fastest-growing and incredibly social sport in an air-conditioned setting. The residences will also offer custom-designed pickleball gear, including uniforms, paddles, balls and sweatbands. 3100 NE First Ave., Miami, @thestandardmiamiresidences

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach

Comprising both a Beach Tower and Marina Tower, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach comes with amenities galore. Enviable features include a beach club, marina, wellness center, his and her spas, treatment rooms and wellness-conscious nutrition services. The property also holds a new pickleball court on the Marina Tower’s sunset deck over the Intracoastal. Redefining luxurious living with over 35,000 square feet of amenities, The Ritz-Carlton perfectly aligns with the lifestyle of residents. 1380 S. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, @theresidencespompanobeach

St. Regis Residences, Miami

Offering stunning uninterrupted water views, the St. Regis Residences, developed by Related Group and Integra Investments, features more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities. St. Regis provides an extensive list of amenities, including a sky-level bar, Pilates and yoga studios, a full-size outdoor pickleball court and more. For fans of the game, you can play to your heart’s content on the court, which sits on the main amenities deck, giving views of the bay. 1809 Brickell Ave., Miami, @theresidencesmiami

St. Regis Residences Miami pool view PHOTO COURTESY OF: ST. REGIS RESIDENCES, MIAMI

One Park Tower by Turnberry

With panoramic views of Oleta River State Park, Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and Miami’s bold skyline, the new luxury condominium One Park Tower by Turnberry offers thoughtfully designed resort-style amenities. The 32-story tower overlooks the beautiful 7-acre Crystal Lagoon and includes 37 acres of green space. Located a short walk through the lushly landscaped garden, the expansive outdoor amenity deck features a private pickleball court, one of the many wellness amenities available for residents—proving this quickly growing sport is here to stay. 2411 Laguna Circle, North Miami, @turnberryoneparktower

Cipriani Residences

Cipriani Residences in Brickell is the brand’s first-ever ground-up residence in the U.S. In addition to award-winning architecture, the luxurious property is complete with resort-style amenities. Designed by award-winning Arquitectonica GEO, guests can relax on the lush pool deck or at one of two swimming pools featuring cabanas and a sun terrace with dining service. For all things active and healing, Cipriani offers a lavish spa with sauna and treatment rooms, a wellness center and a pickleball court, perfect for both a novice and professional player. 1420 S. Miami Ave., Miami, @ciprianiresidencesmiami



Pool level rendering of Cipriani Residences Miami. PHOTO COURTESY OF: THE BOUNDARY