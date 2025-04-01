Explore These Pilates Spots Around Miami

Lifestyle, Guides,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle, Guides,

As spring approaches, these Pilates studios offer everything you need to tone and sculpt your body and mind.



Studio Three’s hot pitlates integrates Pilates rings PHOTO BY ELISE PFISTER

STUDIO THREE

Known for its diverse range of classes, Studio Three’s hot mat pilates offers a heated 45-minute class incorporating Pilates balls, rings and light hand weights. Designed to enhance muscle tone, core strength and flexibility, this low-impact class is sure to work up a sweat while challenging your entire body for an unparalleled fitness experience. 96 NW 29th St., Miami, @studiothree



Each class at Studio Three is designed to optimize core strength. PHOTO BY ELISE PFISTER

REFORMING PILATES

With locations from Miami Beach to, most recently, West Palm Beach, Reforming Pilates pays homage to traditional classes. Offering reformer classes designed for all levels, high-intensity body sculpt, power tone and more, classes are offered seven days a week. Founded by Genevieve and Daniel Ross and quickly becoming a Miami favorite, Reforming Pilates provides an elegant space for an equally challenging workout. Multiple locations, @reformingpilates

NOFAR METHOD

Founder Nofar Hagag introduces her renowned namesake studio to Miami Beach, redefining the Pilates experience with a results-driven approach. At Nofar Method, each 50-minute class is thoughtfully designed to combine 25 minutes on the reformer and 25 minutes on the cadillac, offering a dynamic blend of strength training, cardio and mindful movement. This innovative method not only sculpts and strengthens but also fosters deep body awareness, ensuring a truly transformative workout. Beyond the physical, Nofar Method cultivates a sense of community. 1370 Washington Ave., Miami, @nofarmethod





Nofar Hagag at her namesake studio

JETSET PILATES

Known for its dynamic fusion of high-intensity classes, JETSET Pilates offers the ultimate burn session. With locations from South Miami to West Palm Beach, JETSET Pilates offers an immersive experience that enhances strength, flexibility and well-being. Their signature 50-minute class incorporates choreographed movements on the advanced reformer with timed cardio and resistance training. Multiple locations, @jetsetpilates

PILATHON

A boutique studio in Wynwood and Little River, Pilathon offers a personalized approach to Pilates on custom-designed reformers, ensuring each workout is designed to align the body and mind. Whether you are new to Pilates or a seasoned pro, Pilathon’s classes and instructors foster a supportive community. With its trademarked Abs-Oh-Glutley, Towerlates, all-level reformer and prop and chair classes, each exercise offers the whole Pilates experience and helps promote core stability, body alignment and flexibility. They also host special sound healing events throughout the month. 8301 NE Second Ave., Miami, 2700 North Miami Ave., Miami, @pilathon



Reforming Pilates is designed to sculpt and tone for all skill levels

FORM50

For the ultimate sweat session and high-intensity experience, Form50 is a total body sculpt. Each class is designed for strength training and metabolic conditions through controlled, functional movements on a custom machine at fast-paced intervals. Form50 encourages class-goers to live life to the fullest and push themselves beyond what they think is physically possible, focusing on strength building and ending with a cool-down flow. 57 NW 26th St., Miami, @form50fitness

Pilathon offers a personalized approach to Pilates on custom-designed reformers, ensuring each workout is designed to align the body and mind.