12 Perfectly Pink Spots To Channel Your Inner Barbie In Miami

    

Search Our Site

12 Perfectly Pink Spots To Channel Your Inner Barbie In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | July 14, 2023 | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Entertainment

barbie-spots-miami.jpg

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would like you to know it’s the era of Barbie, if the prolific marketing and all-pink media takeover is any indication ahead of the upcoming July 21 premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” At these 12 pink-perfect, Barbie-inspired spots, you, too, can walk the metaphoric pink carpet on your own press tour around Miami in preparation for the hottest flick of the summer. Bust out the Barbiecore in your boldest, brightest pinks and snap some shots to pre-game Barbie’s entry to the big screen. After all, it’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it.

Strawberry Moon

Rosa Sky

Tipsy Flamingo

Big Pink

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Pink (@bigpinkmiami)

Pink Taco

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pink Taco (@pinktaco)

ASTRA Miami

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@astramiami)

Sexy Fish Miami

Sofia Design District

Swan Miami

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swan (@swanmiami)

Margot Natural Wine Bar

Casa Florida

The Sugar Factory Miami


Tags: web-og Apple News Sarah-finkel

Photography by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic