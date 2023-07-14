12 Perfectly Pink Spots To Channel Your Inner Barbie In Miami

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would like you to know it’s the era of Barbie, if the prolific marketing and all-pink media takeover is any indication ahead of the upcoming July 21 premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” At these 12 pink-perfect, Barbie-inspired spots, you, too, can walk the metaphoric pink carpet on your own press tour around Miami in preparation for the hottest flick of the summer. Bust out the Barbiecore in your boldest, brightest pinks and snap some shots to pre-game Barbie’s entry to the big screen. After all, it’s a Barbie world, and we’re all just living in it.