Pinstripes Brings Bowling And Bocce To The Esplanade At Aventura

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Community,

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Community,

Bocce, bowling, bar and bistro are now all neatly packed into a one-stop-shop of entertainment. Pinstripes, an Italian-American bistro with modern bowling and bocce, will open its first Florida location this December at Esplanade at Aventura.

At 30,000 square feet over two stories, the venue holds a ground floor “bistro” restaurant, 12 bowling lanes, five indoor and outdoor bocce courts and a private event area with a ballroom capable of hosting 20 to 1,500 people. The Aventura location will uniquely feature abstract artwork commissioned by artist Charity Gangale to welcome the vibrant Miami culture.

“Pinstripes has redefined entertainment and dining and we invite the local Aventura community to experience our modern spin on dining and gaming,” said Pinstripes’ founder Dale Schwartz in a press release. “The new Esplanade at Aventura will be a vibrant and lively lifestyle destination and we’re excited to add our magic to the project.”

The bistro is serving up an elevated culinary experience with restaurant-style seating for guests to dine at booths, bar tables and in front of big-screen TVs for game nights on the rooftop patio. With a goal of hosting 1,000 events within the first year of operating, Pinstripes has plans to be the next big social hub for both corporate and public gatherings.

Chief Culinary Officer Cesar Gutierrez has crafted an elevated Italian-American menu featuring made-from-scratch recipes. The wood-fired oven is a star performer, churning out a Prosciutto Fig pie with Gorgonzola-mascarpone spread, Fontinella and truffle arugula. The menu isn’t limited to pizza— order everything from decadent sandwiches to the Char-Grilled Rib-Eye. Dessert includes a selection of homemade gelatos and the restaurant's famous Classic Tiramisu, served with whipped mascarpone, ladyfingers and La Colombe coffee.

Need some liquid courage before bringing your all to the bocce court? Pinstripes will be offering a menu of handcrafted cocktails, including the Violeta, made with Gray Whale gin, Rothman & Winter Crème de Violette, fresh lemon juice and La Marca prosecco topped with a sugar rim. Or check out their take on the classic margarita, the Margarita Italiano, which is created with Don Julio Silver tequila, Meletti limoncello, sour mix, a splash of pomegranate and a lime garnish.