Achieve Your Skin Goals At Brickell's Plump Cosmetics

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style Style & Beauty

BRICKELL’S BEAUTY AND SKINCARE HAVEN PLUMP COSMETICS AND INJECTABLES OFFERS THE ULTIMATE RESPITE.



Brickell’s Plump Cosmetics offers and array of skin treatments. PHOTO BY CHARLIE JOHNSON

Few things can compare to a noninvasive beauty treatment, and New York-born Plump Cosmetics’ boutique skincare studio in Brickell has everything you need to strut into the fall season with a renewed sense of radiance. Founded in 2017 by Miami native Dr. Alexander Blinski, Plump is a beauty destination that exudes warmth and elegance, complete with a team of highly-specialized medical injectors. Plump’s offerings range from noninvasive injectable treatments for the face and lips to skin-focused treatments such as microneedling, hydrafacials, VIPeel working to remove sun damage and acne marks and AquaGold. With numerous treatments to help Miamians look and feel their best, Plump Miami has become our new beauty oasis to plump up our self-confidence. 900 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 144, Miami, @getplump