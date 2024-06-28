Shop These Luxury Pool Accessories For A Sweet Summer

Lifestyle,

With the summer heat in full swing, there’s no better way to cool off than a pool day.

From outdoor furniture to floats and toys, here is a list of the best spots to shop to elevate your pool experience in style.

Ledge Loungers

From headrest pillows and chair shades to your own personal swim-up bar, Ledge is ideal for shoppers looking to create their outdoor oasis. From ice basins and chaise cushions to waterproof basketball hoops and pool noodles, Ledge makes shopping for summer essentials a breeze.

Sunny Life

Boasting a wide selection of inflatables, sprinklers and other accessories for both children and adults, Sunny Life is perfect for anyone looking to up their poolside style. Purchase a sprinkler mat, slip and slide or inflatable pool for the kids, then treat yourself to a pastel floating hammock or lie-on float to satisfy your entire family. With other accessories available for online purchase including beach bags, underwater cameras, speakers and drinkware, Sunny Life is the best spot to shop for poolside essentials.

Funboy



With positive reviews from Vogue, Goop and The New York Times, Funboy provides long-lasting and ethically sourced floats and leisure items you don’t want to miss. The Hot List includes a floating cabana bar, floating docks and pastel loungers all designed in the same aesthetic, and a partnership with the Barbie movie on inflatables provides a splash of color and style sure to draw compliments.

Doheny’s

For your heavy-duty pool supply essentials, look no further than Doheny’s, America's leading pool supply company. With a wide selection of accessories for ingroup and above-ground pools and spas, you can shop for standard chemicals and equipment while also browsing exciting pool slides and other aquatic entertainment devices.

Taking the fun somewhere further than your backyard? Check our list of must-have summer essentials to keep in your beach bag this season.