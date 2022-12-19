These Are The Most Sought-After Items In Each State To Gift This Holiday Season

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment

December holidays are some of the most magical in the year, but with the magic comes last-minute shopping, crowded stores and traffic. Everyone is looking for the most popular gifts to give their loved ones, but if you don't plan accordingly, you might find that the things you want are out of stock. Nonetheless, we have survived many seasons like this because there is nothing we would like more than to celebrate with those we love.

See Also: After Months Of Anticipation, Beauty & the Butcher Is Finally Opening Next Week Bringing Stellar Cuisine To Coral Gables

A study by experts at Rakuten discovered that the PlayStation 5 is the most popular item people want to buy for Christmas among states. The online shopping experts analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most in-demand item in each state during Christmas.

According to the study, Sony's PlayStation 5 console had the most states searching for it during this holiday season, with thirteen. Florida, Delaware, Texas, and Utah are among these states. Another console, the Nintendo Switch, was the second most in-demand item ahead of Christmas. Ten states searched for it more than any other item, including New Jersey, Oregon, Iowa, and Georgia.

Seven states have the highest iPad searches, ranking third in the study after the consoles. The states looking for iPads the most include Hawaii, Tennessee, Indiana, and West Virginia. Another Apple product that made the list, is AirPods ranking as the fourth most popular item in the United States this holiday season. AirPods were searched more than any other item in six states, including Kansas, Wyoming, North Carolina, and Arizona.

The Xbox Series X console was the fifth most popular Christmas item. A total of five states searched for it more than any other item, including Connecticut, South Carolina, South Dakota, Massachusetts, and Minnesota.

The Dyson Airwrap was the most popular item in four states across the United States: Alabama, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Over the last year, the item has gone viral on TikTok, with the hashtag #DysonAirwrap receiving 3.2 billion views on the platform.

The Apple MacBook was the most popular item in two states, ranking seventh this holiday season; Maryland and Vermont. The MacBook can come in two forms: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Three different items were the most popular in each state. The Apple Watch was the most frequently searched in Nebraska, the Oculus headset was the most frequently searched in Arkansas, and the Samsung Galaxy watch was the most commonly searched item in Maine.

Rakuten provides coupons and cash-back services at over 3,500 stores in the United States.

Another study conducted by Yellow Octopus found which states and cities have the most last-minute shoppers. Not surprisingly, Florida heads the list with the most last-minute shoppers. Orlando and Miami are in first and second place. The Sunshine State knows how to chill during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

On the other hand, the study also revealed that California cities like Bakersfield, Oakland, Riverside, Anaheim, and Long Beach all made the top ten cities with the least number of last-minute holiday shoppers. With an average of less than 3k online searches per 100,000 city residents, Californians, known for being laid-back, probably got their holiday shopping done weeks ago to avoid the hassle.

If you still need to do your holiday shopping, now you know which items are the most popular this year, but hurry up unless you don't mind being on the list with the last-minute shoppers.