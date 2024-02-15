Post Malone Certifies Legend Status With Superplastic Figurine

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture People

With endless No.1 hits, numerous Grammy nominations, head-turning style and the ability to jump genres with ease, Post Malone has cemented his spot as an industry star in less than a decade.

As of today, he also made his legend status tangible.

Teaming up with the creator of the world’s first social media-driven animated character universe, Superplastic and Post Malone unveiled the first vinyl figure in the star’s image.

Appropriately called The Legend of Malone, the foot-tall vinyl toy is Post Malone with head-to-toe detail. It has face tattoos, a gold chain and a cheeky grin and, dripping in style, dons a pink leisure suit, white loafers and star-covered socks.

The Legend of Malone will be available for purchase starting Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. ET for $170 on Superplastic’s website. This release follows Superlastic’s previous artist collaborations with The Weeknd and Gorillaz.

"Post Malone is one of the biggest stars of our generation and an absolute legend in every way,” said Superplastic's chief development officer Ioana Banu. “The Legend of Malone is incredibly special. A lot of love went into the design of this art toy. It has interchangeable body parts and even hidden surprises sprinkled in select boxes. It’s insanely awesome and we’re stoked to bring it to life!”

What’s more, The Legend of Malone has an interchangeable head. His tattooed noggin can be swapped out to transform the vinyl figure into an eagle, Posty’s favorite animal, and just five percent of fans will be chosen at random to receive a custom gold eagle head.

Though only a lucky handful will receive that rare piece, each The Legend of Malone also comes with accessories inspired by the singer’s discography and music videos. You’ll be able to accessorize the pink suit with a bouquet of sunflowers—a reference to his track from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse—or the katana, which is a nod to his music video for his breakout moment song, “Rockstar.” Other accessories include a lit cigarette and an interchangeable bronze armored arm.

“Looking back at my music from the last decade to create the looks and accessories for The Legend of Malone was a trip,” said Post Malone. “Superplastic was the perfect partner for me to co-create this figure, and I couldn’t be more excited with the outcome.”

See also: The 15 Most Expensive NFT Art Pieces Ever Sold