Dabble In Boats, Art, Cars And More This Weekend In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Art Community

High season in Miami is in full-swing, and President’s Day Weekend is here to remind us of the Miami debauchery we know and love so dearly. We’re talking boats, art, cars and food, a mashup that Miamians simply can’t resist…and who can blame us? Let’s get into it.

The Miami Concours 2024

The red carpet is rolling out in the fashionable Design District on Feb. 16 and 17 in honor of the world’s most celebrated post-war automobiles, admired for their extraordinary design and engineering. Throughout the architecturally significant neighborhood, curious onlookers can marvel at their favorite whips and participate in a curated lineup of programming (a VIP Access Pass grants special treatment). Miami Design District and duPont Registry are formal sponsors of the seventh edition of the Miami Concours, titled “Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art and Fashion.”

Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show

The world’s largest boat and yacht show takes place on our shores and we’re kind of proud of it. From Feb. 14 to 18, secure your ticket and unlock access to over 1,000 activations and exhibitors across Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina and Yacht Haven Grande Miami. The 2024 edition is a collaboration between Informa Markets, the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the International Yacht Brokers Association, bringing together hundreds of thousands of marine enthusiasts and key industry players in the world of boating. And expect to gaze at some of the world’s most impressive superyachts, too.

Art Wynwood

Art Wynwood is Miami’s premier winter contemporary and modern art fair and it’s back for its eleventh season this long weekend. Produced by Art Miami, the fair is taking place at coveted waterfront destination One Herald Plaza, coinciding with the waterfront excitement that comes with the Miami Yacht Show. Collectors and art enthusiasts across the spectrum can explore over 50 leading international galleries exhibiting pop surrealism, street art and thought-provoking contemporary work from countries such as England, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Spain and more. This year, Art Wynwood will honor Tribeca-based visual artist Peter Tunney with the prestigious Art Wynwood Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The seaside neighborhood of Coconut Grove, known for its unique art culture and quaint feel, will once again play host to the three-day-long art extravaganza that takes over a strip of waterfront. Soak in picturesque views of Biscayne Bay and passing sailboats as you observe the work of over 280 talented artists. This year’s edition features more exciting adventures, such as the Arts & Drafts Beer Garden, a convergence of brewery and artistry, and Flavors of the Grove, a friendly taste competition of signature dishes from top local restaurants.