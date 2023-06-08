7 Rainbow Nail Art Designs for Pride Month: From Simple To Complex

By: Mary Brennan By: Mary Brennan | | Lifestyle

The chance to celebrate Pride Month is at your fingertips—literally—with unique and festive nail art designs.

June is Pride Month throughout the States, and such a colorful time calls for a nail refresh. Why not honor the LGBTQ+ community with some bright and bold colors? From rainbow tips to chrome dips, there’s a design for celebrants of every skill level to have some fun and represent.

See also: 5 Pride 2023 Fashion Campaigns Making A Positive Impact

Support is not dependent on skill, so we’ve cultivated a list of pride month nail inspirational videos and tutorials from across social media that range in intricacy and difficulty (read: no nail salon appointment required). This June, use your nails to give a personal pop to your look, bringing beauty in fingertip form for everyone to see. Have fun, and be your boldest and proudest self!

Pride Flag Roundup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefanie | Nail Art Inspo (@polished_yogi)

Stefanie from @polished_yogi uses a brush to incorporate a different pride flag on each nail, using all 10 of her small canvasses to mix and match nail art designs to her chosen flags. For precision on the flags, use a fine-detail brush like Stefanie's favorite from the manicurist. This helps achieve delicate strokes and lines. There are endless combinations of flags for your nails, so it is up to you to choose which ones you want to display. This look is perfect for a wide range of representation with a simple design of your choosing.

Clean Cuticle Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The W Nail Bar (@thewnailbar)

Ash Rayburn from @maniwithash is featured on The W Nail Bar’s Instagram with a clean aesthetic design for those looking for a subtle and chic nail. This rainbow cuticle keeps a clean nail with a delicate dash of color near the cuticle base that can be done by beginner and aspiring nail techs with a fine brush. No explanation necessary, just use a brush to paint on some bright colors to show off your nails.

Watercolor Rainbow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gitfetchnails)

Rena from @gitfetchnails created this artistic watercolor rainbow design for a gorgeous set of nails. Rena employs different colors on each nail to create gradients of different pride flags. She used a blooming gel for the watercolor effect and a clear gel that is applied before a color of your choice to create this marbled gradient. However, she gives the tip that a clear polish base or top coats globbed on prior to a colorful polish can be manipulated with a fine detailed brush to attain the same watercolor look.

Curvy Chrome

This vegan, cruelty free, and HEMA free gel polish, base and tip business has you covered for a more funky nail art design. This rainbow chrome design can be done by anyone at home with a few tools and a little patience. First, apply the gel base coat, a top coat, and then black gel to sketch out the curvy design so it can pop. Next, apply foil glue over the black outline, let it cure, and tap ombré chrome nail foil over the foil glue for the shimmery rainbow effect.

The More the Merrier with Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Forgham (@bysadiedaisy)

Sadie Forgham’s take on pride nails has a variety of different shapes and patterns for those who can't decide on just one. From polka dots to hearts, this rainbow set can be personalized for whatever your skill set can achieve. Using colors from TBG and tools from Lucy Pastorelli, this colorful nail look brings a loud and noticeable pop that is sure to draw attention.

French Manicure, But Make It Rainbow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Bahn (@bahnannanails)

This freehand nail art by Anna Bahn puts a fun spin on the standard French manicure using rainbow shades instead of the usual white. With a mini rainbow on each fingertip, you can stick to the traditional pattern or switch up your color schemes to make a mini flag of your choosing. Anna uses holotaco shades on the tip, whose bright shades add a little spunk to her fingertips. Shades like Banana Medicine, Left on Red, Party of One Purple, and Bored Meeting can be painted onto your nails in rainbow shape for an easy pride look.

Rainbow Nail Strips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @colorstreet

For those who are artistically challenged and have found these suggestions intimidating, we still have you covered! Not everyone is the next great nail artist, but everyone should have the ability to express themselves on their digits. Color Street was inspired in NYC in 1988 when the founder Fa Park noticed a woman struggling to paint her nails in New York traffic. He created Color Street, which sells nail strips that negate the need for last minute polish application. Today, these rainbow nail strips provide the opportunity to style your nails for pride month anywhere and anytime!

Looking for more ways to celebrate Pride this month? Check our list of Pride fashion campaigns that are doing some good for the LGBTQ+ community and shop with a side of positive change. Maybe you’re just looking for more fun nail art designs to try? Give a follow to one of our favorite nail artists on social media!