Here Are The 2024 Emmy Award Nominees

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

On Sept. 15, the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles. Read on to see the full list of nominees.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Juno Temple, Fargo

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming, The Traitors

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

Keke Palmer, Password

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Television Movie

Mr. Monk’s Last Case

Quiz Lady

Red, White & Royal Blue

Scoop

Unfrosted

Outstanding Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai

Bob’s Burgers

Scavengers Reing

The Simpsons

X-Men ‘97



