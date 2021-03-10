See Puma, Kygo and Rickie Fowler's Palm Tree Crew Collection

Shreya Chari | March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

When Golfer and Puma brand ambassador Rickie Fowler hits the putting green at The Players Championship Sawgrass, he'll be yelling "four - to the floor!" Or at least his shirt will.

Fowler and Puma teamed with world-renowned DJ, record producer and songwriter Kygo to create a special Puma Golf x Palm Tree Crew collection of stylish apparel. The collection brings KYGO’s signature palm tree style and the tropics to the golf course, and it's been approved by Fowler for comfort on the course. The collection boasts footwear, tops, a crew driver and accessories, all emblazoned with Kygo's golden palm tree.

“The Palm Tree Crew is our way of building a community of people who share the love for tropical vibes all over the world,” Kygo says in an interview with Hype Beast. “(It’s) a brand that looks to capture the feeling you get when you are sharing some of the best memories with your friends and family, like what I also try to do with my music.”

What do Kygo and Fowler have in common? A lot, it turns out. According to the interview, the two have be friends for a few years, and Kygo is learning to play golf, too - but he's not quite ready for the PTC in Sawgrass just yet.

Kygo says the collaboration happened because he and Fowler realized “there are a lot of synergies between our audiences," and even moreso because there had yet to be a collaboration quite like it in the golf scene.

“We really wanted to bring the tropical vibes that we both love to the golf course,” Kygo is quoted, while Fowler adds that he wanted to make golfers feel like “they’re a part of (his) crew.”

The collection also offers a limited-edition Cobra Radspeed Palm Tree Crew Driver in navy and gold. The driver comes with a custom headcover and PTC logo. The pieces will be worn and used by Fowler this week during the Players Championship, March 11 to 14.

“I’m excited for golfers everywhere to enjoy this gear,” Fowler says. “It’s stylish, comfortable, and looks really cool on the course.”

Read the full interview via Hype Beast, take a look at the driver on Cobra Golf and check the apparel collection below.