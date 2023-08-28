7 Pumpkin Spice Must-Haves For Fall: Coffee, Candles, Chocolate & More

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle

As the days get longer and fall comes around once more, the annual resurgence of pumpkin spice is ready for its comeback—but if you thought pumpkin spice was just for lattes and candles, think again!

This year, autumn's favorite spice blend can be found in everything from chocolate and coffee to diffusers and body scrubs. Whether you're looking to savor the flavor, or capture the scent in your own home, this list of pumkin spice essentials will have you feeling festive all season.

Death Wish Pumpkin Chai Coffee

Why go out for your pumpkin spice latte every morning? Death Wish Coffee meets your essential beverage needs for fall. The “not just for sweater weather” coffee is a chai-inspired blend of cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg. For those that prefer a classic cup of coffee in the morning, this blend is a balance of fall's go-to pumpkin spice flavors and a more traditional flavor profile.

WIlliams Sonoma Spiced Pecan Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix

Fill your home and your belly with the spicy scent and delectable taste of pumpkin spiced bread with this easy to bake mix. Made with pecans and a mix of Korintje cinnamon, Indonesian nutmeg and Chinese ginger, all you need to bring to the kitchen are eggs, butter and water!

La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte

If hot coffee just isn’t your thing, La Colombe released its very own version of the pumpkin spice latte. This on-the-go version is made with the classic La Colombe cold brew blend and a few additional notes of fall. The latte is made with real pumpkin puree to give it that PSL flavor. If you’re non-dairy, don’t worry. The drink also comes in an oat milk version.

Compartés Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Cheesecake Bar

Keeping with the theme of sweet treats, this pumpkin spice chocolate bar from Compartes is perfect for those with a sweet tooth. The bar itself has a rich and creamy pumpkin spice flavor with the crunch from graham cracker crumbles sprinkled in. Even the packaging is reminiscent of fall, with images of pumpkin pie detailed around the wrapper.

Ashley Stark Home’s Pumpkin Spice Candle

Bring the classic feel of the holiday season to your home, but give it the air of luxury. This beautiful candle from Ashley Stark Home comes in a variety of sizes and containers, and it's sure to warm your spirit.

Nest New York Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser

If you’re more into diffusers but still want the pumpkin spice scent, Nest New York as the perfect pumpkin chai reed diffuser. This diffuser has notes of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon to create a warm fall scent. The best part is, there is no match required to release the sweet scents of this diffuser.

West Elm Glass Pumpkins

If the sweet flavors, scents or colors of pumpkin spice aren’t for you, West Elm has something that still fits the seasonal spirit. There are other ways to add some pumpkin spice into your life, and these glass pumpkins are the way to go. The burnt orange pumpkins come in two sizes and are the perfect pumpkin spice sprinkle for someone who may not particularly enjoy the smell of a pumpkin spice candle.

Now that you've got your pumpkin spice fix, why not keep the festivities flowing and try a few DIY fall home decor hacks? Once your home is all spruced up for the season, you can invite your friends and family over to enjoy some fall-themed cocktails.