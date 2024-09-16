Lifestyle,

Ah, it’s that time of year again when pumpkin spice lattes begin their seasonal reign, but who says you need to sip your way to a sugar rush to enjoy fall’s favorite flavor?

This autumn, a flurry of PSL-inspired candle launches offers a calorie-free way to immerse yourself in the season’s essence—sans all that sugar.

LAFCO: Pumpkin Seed & Sandalwood Candle

Imagine combining the rustic charm of pumpkin with the sophisticated notes of sandalwood. That’s precisely what LAFCO offers with their new Pumpkin Seed & Sandalwood candle, which elevates the typical fall scent into something exquisite. Not to be outdone, their Spiced Pomander candle wraps you in the warmth of citrus and spices, perfect for those nostalgic, cozy evenings. Available globally, these scents are ready to transform your space into an autumnal haven with just a flicker.

Glasshouse Fragrances: The Pumpkin Spiced Cake Candle

Glasshouse Fragrances’ Pumpkin Spiced Cake candle makes its much-anticipated return, packing all the decadent goodness of a spiced cake—minus the calories. Infused with orange zest and adorned with notes of maple, cinnamon, and caramelized sugar topped with flaked coconut, it’s a gourmet treat that won’t add to your waistline. This candle is a toast to fall’s gourmand pleasures, inviting you to bask in the glow of sweet indulgence.

