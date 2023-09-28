Queen Miami Beach Prepares To Host Its First Halloween Celebration

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture Food & Drink Events drink Entertainment Community Eat

QUEEN MIAMI BEACH UNVEILS ITS BEWITCHING HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION.

Enjoy a bewitching Halloween experience at Queen Miami Beach. PHOTO BY CARLOS HERRERA

Debuting its first Halloween experience, Queen Miami Beach is inviting guests to its Royal Anarchy: A Tale of Twisted Beasts—complete with an evening of eerie elegance and spine-tingling revelry. Promising a night of unforgettable performances, it’s poised to be a night to remember.



Queen Miami’s enchanted, over-the-top setting makes for the perfect party backdrop. PHOTO BY CRAIG DENIS

From ethereal aerialists suspended from the ceiling on silken threads, enigmatic dance ensembles and acrobatic performers dressed in ornate costumes that conjure the spirit of twisted beasts and mystical creatures, Queen’s Halloween celebration is sure to bring an enthralling experience from the moment guests arrive. With a specially curated menu for diners throughout the evening, attendees can indulge in decadent culinary delights. A night of glamour and glory at the iconic Paris Theater, prepare for an evening of enchantment. Reservations required, queenmiamibeach.com/reserve-now; 550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, @queenmiamibeach



Queen Miami Beach will have performers throughout the evening. PHOTO BY CARLOS HERRERA