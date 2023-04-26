Queen Miami Beach Unveils Its Exclusive Omakase Experience

Located within the iconic Paris Theater lies Queen Miami Beach, an intimate haven of glamour and design. Following its grand opening, this glamorous restaurant and lounge unveil the latest addition, a high-end speakeasy-style Omakase experience.
Offering a premier gastronomic experience, the intimate eight-seat dining cove features the utmost exclusivity hidden behind elegant crimson curtains. Helmed by Max Kamakura, a Japanese-Brazilian trained and third-generation sushi chef, Queen Omakase delivers a multi-course journey, conveying generations of stories within each bite. Bringing inspiration from his travels, Kamakura delivers Japanese traditions with a uniquely modern approach. From delicately composed nigiri to robata octopus., each dish represents its own narrative. Selective guests will enjoy a variety of specialty Japanese dishes prepared with the finest ingredients, with new selections every three weeks.
Upon arrival, guests are escorted from a private entrance throughout the restaurant and led to the second-floor speakeasy lounge area where the Omakase experience begins. Complete with a black Calacatta onyx-adorned bar, custom-made bamboo forest wallpaper, and a 1970s glass-blown Murano chandelier; the room is captivating while invoking a sense of grandeur.
Fusing the South Beach and Japan’s tapestry of rich history, Queen Omakase brings an elevated one-of-a-kind sense of glamour and sophistication. Starting April 27, guests can enjoy two seating options, 7 and 9:30 p.m., with reservations and payment made ahead of time through OpenTable.