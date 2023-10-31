Lincoln Road To Unveil 45-Foot Sculpture For Miami Art Week

| |

Lincoln Road, the iconic outdoor shopping, dining and cultural destination situated in the heart of Miami Beach, announces the arrival of a monumental 45-foot-tall, 32,000-pound kinetic sculpture during Miami Art Week named ‘R-Evolution’, that will glow in the sun and illuminate at night with RGB LED lights. The towering nude female sculpture, which will be showcased on the East Coast for the first time ever, first debuted at Burning Man and was designed by Marco Cochrane, the artist behind monumental sculptures seen at the Smithsonian Art Museum and the $4.3 billion Resorts World.

‘R-Evolution’ will be on display on the 400 Block of Lincoln Road starting November 14 and will be on display through April 2024.

The ‘R-Evolution’ sculpture symbolizes feminine strength and liberation, featuring 16 motors in her chest to simulate breathing and demonstrate how her energy radiates into the world by involuntary forces.

Using a Pantograph, a medieval-era enlargement tool, the sculpture was built by hand by Marco using classical sculpting techniques starting with a life-size original, enlarged first to 15 foot clay version, and then to her final metal form. The completed 45 foot sculpture is made of steel rod and tubing, utilizing two layers of geodesic triangles (necessitating 55,000 welds) covered by a stainless steel mesh.