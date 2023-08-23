12 Rapid Fire Questions With Rachel Roy

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Travel

Modern Luxury connected with fashion designer Rachel Roy, who gave us her essential tips for traveling.

Roy reveals the best way to beat jet lag, her go-to airport uniform and more! Read our Q&A below.

Beauty hacks?

Beauty hacks for travel -- if you have a tan, it goes a very long way, you don't need as much makeup. I think Mademoiselle by Chanel looks good on everyone as does Hourglass eyebrow pencil

Packing hack?

The best way for me to stay organized while traveling is to plan out my outfits before I pack, so I don't have to think as much while I'm traveling.

Must-pack makeup?

For makeup while traveling, I always need a good tinted moisturizer that also has an SPF in it. I love Alleyoop right now.

Hair hacks for travel?

Wear a hat. I love Janessa Leone's packable hat.

Hydration tips for a long flight?

I use Ancient India Ayurvedic face oil and I put it on two or three times during a flight, even on my lips, to stay highly hydrated and moisturized and so I won't dry out.

Go-to airport look?

My go-to airport look would be a trench coat, a crew neck, leggings and ballet flats.

Most recent travel destination?

Recently I traveled to Playa del Carmen and absolutely loved a hotel there called Impressions by Moxche, it is inclusive. It's adults only. It has the best of both worlds with entertainment but also the best spa.

Best way to beat jet lag?

The best way I have found to beat jet lag is to book a massage as soon as you can when you land and to not go to sleep until nighttime.

Favorite travel destination?

One of my favorite travel destinations right now is Isla Mujeres. It's a little island off of Cancun, about 40 minutes away, but you feel like you're in another world. I stayed at Impressions and it was wonderful. I highly recommend.

Beach bum or explorer?

A bit of both.

Go-to vacation cocktail?

For the daytime, a skinny margarita with no salt. And in the evening, a whiskey.

Go-to vacation uniform?

If I'm at the beach, it would be [an Ocean + Main] caftan, a Mersea basket tote and a Melissa Obadash bikini.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

