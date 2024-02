By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity Entertainment

Rachel Zegler burst on the scene in her starring turn as Maria in 2021's West Side Story. And she made waves as Lucy Grey Baird in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. She'll soon be seen in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White adaption. The starlet's fashion sense matches her acting chops, with beautiful turns on the red carpet wherever she goes.

Here are five of our favorite looks from Zegler.

Dior And Peter Philips Celebrate Rouge Dior

3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala

West Side Story Premiere

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Premiere

Time100 Next At Second