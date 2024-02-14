Rachel Zegler And 5 More Stars Who've Played Disney Princesses

By: Denise Warner
February 14, 2024
Celebrity Entertainment
Rachel Zegler joins the pantheon of live-action Disney princesses with her stint as Snow White in the upcoming film.
Who else has played a Disney princess on screen?
Cinderella in Cinderella (2015)
Belle in Beauty And The Beast (2017)
Jasmine in Aladdin (2019)
Mulan in Mulan (2020)
Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)
Photography by: Taylor Hill, WireImage; Jeffrey Mayer, WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Dave J Hogan/Getty Image