Model Rachell Vallori Is Breaking All Barriers

Cuban-born model Rachell Vallori (@rachellvallori) is no stranger to hard work. After beginning her career in Havana, Vallori relocated to Miami and signed with one of the city’s top agencies, NEXT Models. Her career has now taken her across the country, and she has appeared in television shows and films. She recently appeared in the movie Plantadas, about the female political prisoners in Cuba, worked for different brands like Clairol, Cosabella, Alo, AdoreMe and appeared in an Oleg Henkinsen commercial that aired in Times Square. Her upcoming film, The Love Advisor, will be out next year. We chat with the stunner and get her inside beauty tips and what’s next for her.



What is one beauty ritual you follow every day?

I’ve been loving sunscreen instead of moisturizer during the day and doing a little lymphatic facial massage and moisturizer at night. I suffered from acne and am still a bit, so I try doing regular facials and deep cleanses. I also do treatments for skin texture; I loved the Clear + Brilliant laser with Skincare by Amy Peterson in Miami Beach.

Do you have any advice you’d give to your teenage self?

To keep it up, keep going and have a lot of patience. I also wish I got in the habit of working from a younger age—it would have saved me from a lot of procrastination and laziness.



How would you describe yourself in three words?

A happy human, a bit stubborn and easy to please

What is something most people don’t know about you?

I’m very easygoing, but I have a strong character when someone pushes my buttons.



What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Whenever you are feeling too comfortable, that’s when you need to start moving.

What’s next?

I recently started a production company that works with the Bahamas. My goal is to bring different types of brands there to shoot, hire local talent and experience the beautiful backdrop that the country provides. I’m very excited about that.