6 Luxury Brands With Explorable Space in Roblox

If you want to reach the next generation of consumers, there’s no better marketplace than Roblox.

If you haven’t heard of Roblox, just ask the nearest 10 year old. The online platform is more than just a video game—although it is very much a video game. It's also a game creation system that allows users to program and share their own worlds within the Roblox universe.

If you want to explore a corner of the game that's all about buying, selling and trading crazy digital pets, you can. If you want to explore a town created by Gucci and shop for virtual luxury wares, as of a few weeks ago, you can do that, too.

Roblox counted 54.1 million active daily users at the end of Q1 2022. That is a staggering number of users, and that’s the consumer base Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger and other luxury brands are reaching when they release in-game capsule collections and create their own Roblox activations.

The young players who spend most of their out-of-school time exploring the ever-expansive Roblox universe are learning to value digital assets as much as physical objects, and when they grow up to be adults, they might just try to buy that IRL Gucci jacket that matches the one they bought their avatar as a kid.

This is no fringe movement. This is the future in action, and here are a few of the biggest names in high-end goods to plant their seeds in the fertile Roblox soil.

Alo

Looking for a bit of rest and relaxation? Want to escape the fast-paced Roblox universe and experience a slice of Nirvana? Enter the Alo Sanctuary, an explorable arena that is as beautiful as it is refreshing that focuses on meditative moments and, of course, fierce fashions. Check the seasonal shop to collect all manner of goodies, from cute outerwear to athleisure favorites. Take part in scavengar hunts and other activations, too.

Gucci

Gucci Town debuted in Roblox in October of 2021, but as of late May this year, it became a permanent fixture of the in-game landscape. The digital villa is lush, colorful and captivating, offering those who visit its garden center the opportunity to play games and earn GG Gems, create their own art pieces, explore the Gucci Vault, take avatar selfies in Gucci get ups, and most certainly shop limited-edition virtual items from the Italian fashion house. Back in May of 2021, a digital-only Gucci bag sold for $4,115 on the Roblox platform, so it only makes sense the brand is looking for ways to take this relationship to the next level.

Ralph Lauren

In-game fashion is a big deal on Roblox. You want your avatar to look its best, and for some, that may mean copping the latest digital threads from Ralph Lauren. The American brand’s in-game presence debuted last winter with a special event and digital space called The Winter Escape. Users could holiday in a winter wonderland, complete with customizable hot chocolate stations, an ice skating rink, and exclusive Ralph Lauren styles at the in-game Polo Shops. The collection was inspired by archival pieces and seasonal styles, and all were incredibly sporty. Goodies came in time-tiered drops, which encouraged fans to return for more.

Givenchy

In April of 2022, Givenchy launched the Roblox Givenchy Beauty House; a fantastical digital space full of modern buildings, oversized flowers and a full-on disco dance floor. It's described by the brand as a castle, and once on the grounds, users can give their avatar a makeover and enter a beauty contest, obtain digital lipstick cross-body bag out of a vending machine, enjoy a scavenger hunt to find four hidden Givenchy Gs, take pics in a photo booth, and go for a swim to discover Givenchy secrets. It's been visited more than 2.3 million times since launching, and for sure this is only the beginning.

Tommy Hilfiger

Back in December of 2021, Tommy Hilfiger debuted on the Roblox scene with a capsule collection of digital fashions, created in collaboration with some of the platform’s most popular user-generated content creators. The news made waves and sparked further partnership with the platform, which all came to fruition with the launch of the Tommy Play space in March of this year. Modeled after Brooklyn, Tommy Play is a vibrant and cartoonish urban space that leans into the fun of extreme sports. Users can do BMX tricks and race their friends to win free items, enter stunt competition, and earn Tommy Tokens and use those to buy new digital merch.

Nike

Looking for a sporty getaway where you can jump on a trampoline to space or play a little “floor is lava?” Nikeland is the place where Roblox fans can let loose with friends and play a little three-on-three lightning-fast soccer and strike fiery mega-kicks to the back of the net. Speed rails give players power-ups, and Nikeland shops offer super sporty and stylish looks and accessories for in-game avatars. Grab the Nike UGC sunglasses and shorts, so everyone knows you stunt in and out of the Nikeland space.