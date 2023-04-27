Ralph Lauren Hosts A Cocktail Party Celebrating The Miami Design District Opening

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Parties Style fashion Shop

One of America’s most iconic fashion labels, Ralph Lauren, recently opened its elegantly chic storefront in the Miami Design District.

To commemorate the opening, the storied house celebrated with an elaborate cocktail party. Featuring a performance by Leslie Grace, attendees got to experience the coastal world of Ralph Lauren coming to life hosted at a stunning water-front private estate in North Miami, complete with views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. Complete with wicker lounge chairs with navy and white-striped awnings, gold decorative details and more, the event perfectly captures the Riviera-chic style of Ralph Lauren. Notable attendees included Melissa Barrera, Grace and Anna Van Patten, Lily Aldridge, Leslie Grace, Noah Beck, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Diana Silvers, Xochitl Gomez, Claire Holt, Camila Coelho, Martha Graeff, and more, all wearing Ralph Lauren.

Claire Holt

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Melissa Barrera

Lily Aldridge

Joan Smalls

Grace Van Patten

Camila Coelho