Whether you’re curling up with a warm bowl in the winter or savoring the sweet days of summer, it’s always a good season for some traditional Japanese ramen—especially when you’re following the below recipe from executive chef Aki Urata of Kinton Ramen.

With locations in Chicago and Toronto, Kinton Ramen is a go-to spot for the world renown Japanese soup, but this recipe brings an extra boost.

"We're bringing our Immune Booster Ramen back to help Chicagoans beat the flu season,” chef Urata says. “Our broth is made with miso tare, fermented soybean packed with vitamins, and grated garlic to help immune systems fight germs, plus our Signature chicken soup to add a nourishing touch."

Miso is a naturally nutritious ingredient packed with probiotics, minerals and vitamins B, E and K. Add to that ginger’s antiviral properties, the antioxidants of mushrooms, flu-fighting powers of garlic, and the vitamin C-laced flavor of cilantro, and you’ve got yourself a real soul warmer.

Not to mention, ramen is just amazing!

If you’ve never tried to make your own ramen at home, chef Urata’s instructions are simple and straightforward, perfect for getting you started on your personal ramen journey. He’s even included a bonus recipe to make 10 servings of your own miso.

Immune Boosting Ramen

Ingredients:

Miso Tare

½ cup white miso, with dashi (If regular white miso, add 10 grams dashi powder)

¼ cup sesame oil

1 tbsp finely chopped garlic

¼ cup sake

1 tbsp mirin

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp ground Ichimi pepper

1 knob (or 15 g) unsalted butter

Ramen

2 tbsp homemade miso tare

1 tsp grated ginger

1 dash white pepper

12 oz chicken soup

Fresh ramen noodles

¼ cup wood ear mushroom

2 tsp white onion

1 pinch scallion

1 spring fresh cilantro

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 Seasoned egg

Directions:

Miso Tare

Measure all ingredients into a small saucepan. On low heat, cook the mixture for 5 minutes. Use a heat proof rubber spatula to continuously mix so it does not burn. After 5 minutes, transfer the mixture into a plastic or glass container. Let it fully cool down before covering. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Ramen

In a warm large bowl add the Miso Tare, Grated Ginger, and White Pepper. Cook the noodles in boiling water, following instructions for the brand you are using for time Add piping hot chicken soup into the bowl. Mix using a whisk Strain the noodles real well, then add cooked noodles and let it swim using chopsticks Add all other ingredients on top. Enjoy!

Visit Kinton Ramen in Chicago and online for more delicious dishes and inspiration.