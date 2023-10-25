New York's Famed Red Sauce Joint Rao's Makes Its Debut to Miami

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Food & Drink News Latest Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink drink Apple News Restaurants Eat

Affirming the old saying ‘don’t mess with the classics,’ family-owned Italian eatery Rao’s is the stuff of legends. Priding itself on a regulars-only clientele and delivering big flavors without pretension, the original East Harlem Italian gem is considered one of the toughest reservations to snag in the city. And now, it’s made its way to Miami, claiming its new home at the Loews Hotel Miami Beach. As an iconic destination in the city, it’s only fitting that it was the perfect match for an eatery that prides itself on staying true to its roots and honoring history.

Helmed by Rao’s co-owners and cousins Frank Pellegrino Jr. and Ron Straci, the kitchen deftly balances tradition and innovation. Step inside, and you’re instantly enveloped in old-world charm, yet modern revelry reigns supreme decked in handpainted murals with playful neon signs that add a pop of color.

Executive chef Dino Gatto—the legendary chef of the original Rao’s—now helms the kitchen of the Miami location.

“The Rao’s brand is iconic,” says Gatto. “It’s around 127 years old now. We’ve been in the same building since the 20s, and it has a lot of history behind it. So, being in a historic building like The Loews in Miami that holds such significance makes sense for our next move.”

While Rao’s boasts the same staples known and beloved from its New York location that will satisfy any Sunday Sauce rituals, new menu items for Miami feature a seafood emphasis given its new home. Sample the Seafood Tower—brimming with oysters, shrimp, lobster, clams and stone crab—or opt for a decadent serving of caviar. For the pastas, delight in lobster fra diavolo or Gemelli veal ragu—both can be found in New York as specials but will remain on the permanent Miami menu.

And for the classics, you can’t steer wrong. From the seafood salad to roasted peppers, Uncle Vincent’s lemon chicken or the peas and prosciutto, you’ll be met with the comforts and aromas of your Italian grandparents’ kitchens.

“The stuff we do is simple—it’s nothing where you need to run out and buy fancy ingredients. You can just walk into one store. Everything is simple and clean with us,” asserts chef Dino. “As long as you have the passion and a love for what you’re doing, you can make anything work with what you have.”

No matter your selection, each bite brims with Rao’s signature soul. “We use premium ingredients, but cooking is about more than technical skill. It’s about cooking with love and sharing good times around the table,” says Pellegrino.

So leave the velvet ropes and pretension at the door. At Rao’s, there are no strangers, only neighbors yet to meet. Buona sera! 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @loewsmiami, @raos1896