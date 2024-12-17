The RealReal Opens In Miami's Design District

Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty, Shop,

The RealReal, known as the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, is officially opening its brick-and-mortar location in Miami’s Design District.

Paying homage to the city’s art deco design history, the storefront exudes Miami’s colorful heritage. With a bright color palette and natural materials, the Design District boutique seamlessly integrates the neighborhood’s creative spirit, even featuring a handpainted tile mural by artist Cassie Griffin.

“Each of our stores is fully localized, featuring a handpicked assortment that changes almost daily,” shares Chief Merchandising Officer Samantha McCandless. “We chose Miami because of its active and growing customer and consignor base, allowing us to better serve the community with a local store in their neighborhood.”

Similar to the other 14 locations across the country, the 1,972-square-foot store will offer customers consignment services paired with personalized consultations. Shoppers can also explore designer clothing, handbags, jewelry, watches and other accessories.

Designed to invite shoppers into a highly curated and luxurious experience, guests can also utilize the convenient drop-off services. 51 NE 40th St., Miami





