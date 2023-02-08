Red Rooster Overtown Will Host Miami's First Overtown EatUp

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Food & Drink Events Migration

CHEFS MARCUS SAMUELSSON AND AMARIS JONES PRESENT THE FIRST-EVER OVERTOWN EATUP! DURING SOBEWFF.



Chef Marcus Samuelsson MARCUS SAMUELSSON PHOTO BY ANGELA BANKHEAD

Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Harlem-born restaurant Red Rooster opened its Miami iteration (@roosterovertown) in 2020 to much anticipation. Delivering the eatery’s mouthwatering comfort food that is rooted in traditional African American Southern classics to the Overtown neighborhood in partnership with Michael Simkins and Derek Fleming, Miamians were finally able to experience the magic of Samuelsson and team. While Samuelsson has become a fixture at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival since his entry to Miami, this year he’s hosting the first-ever Overtown EatUp!, inspired by his beloved Harlem EatUp! African American-focused festival in Harlem.



The dining room at Red Rooster Overtown PHOTO COURTESY OF RED ROOSTER OVERTOWN

The ticketed event is anchored by Red Rooster Overtown, taking place Feb. 26 and is set to showcase the incredible cuisine of Miami’s own “Harlem of the South,” co-hosted by chefs Samuelsson and Amaris Jones, who’s known for her delectable concept Chick’N Jones. Guests can look forward to a vibrant menu of flavors, fried chicken and cocktails from E11EVEN Vodka, McBride Sisters Wine Company, Bombay Sapphire Gin and Courvoisier. Set against jazz music, guests will get to mix and mingle and enjoy a trip to the rich and diverse culinary talents of Harlem without leaving Miami.



Chef Amaris Jones PHOTO COURTESY OF RED ROOSTER OVERTOWN

“I couldn’t be more excited for the first-ever Overtown EatUp!,” says Samuelsson. “Paying tribute to and drawing from the incredible history and cultural impact of this amazing neighborhood is why I wanted to open Red Rooster here to begin with. EatUp! has always been a lively, food-filled, soulful celebration of people and makers, which is exactly what we intend to do when we launch this brand-new event. It wouldn’t be possible without the support we’ve received from the festival team and the greater Miami community.” For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sobewff.org.

Red Rooster will play host to Miami’s first Overtown EatUp! during SOBEWFF. PHOTO COURTESY OF RED ROOSTER OVERTOWN