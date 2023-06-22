Reformation Drops Luxury Capsule Wardrobe

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Reformation has a new luxury capsule for your wardrobe called The Collection.

In a collboration between the brand and the co-designer and founder of Brock Collection Laura Vassar, the new line was "designed to exemplify the best of essential wardrobe staples. The capsule features 17 styles spanning evening wear, knits, dresses and everyday separates. Laura collaborated closely with Reformation’s design team to create timeless styles inspired by feminine strength, grace and sophistication," according to the press release.

With sustainability in mind, Vassar used deadstock fabrics to construct the limited edition styles.

The full collection is available now. See some of the pieces below!