What To Expect At Bay Harbour's Chic Pilates Studio

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Lifestyle Fitness

TONE UP AND WIND DOWN AT BAY HARBOUR’S CHIC WELLNESS OASIS, REFORMING PILATES.



PHOTO COURTESY OF REFORMING PILATES

Over the years, reformer Pilates has become all the rage, but it’s since arrived in several variations that veer from the traditional method. At Bay Harbour’s minimalist chic studio nestled steps away from the Bal Harbour Shops, Reforming Pilates pays homage to its traditionalist form in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

What was once a small neighborhood studio has transformed into a thriving hot spot for Pilates enthusiasts from around the world. The allure of the studio is evident from the moment you step inside. The owner, Genevieve Ross, welcomes everyone with genuine excitement and a love for Pilates. With a wide range of classes, sometimes offering up to 12 per day, Reforming Pilates prides itself on being the studio with the most class options in Miami, with skilled instructors that help you achieve the desired lengthened and toned effect of a Pilates body.



PHOTO COURTESY OF REFORMING PILATES

From the state-of-the-art Balance Body reformer machines to the top-notch Bala props and thoughtfully designed layout, every aspect is meticulously curated to provide the ultimate Pilates experience. Be sure to try instructor Ian St. Cloud’s Reformer All Levels or HIIT Body Sculpt to get acquainted with the studio.

Hidden in the back is skilled lymphatic drainage massage therapist Renata Torres, who works her magic using her Brazilian technique to drain the body of toxins and water retention—the perfect way to recover and maximize results from the Pilates work.

PHOTO COURTESY OF REFORMING PILATES

With attention to detail evident throughout the experience, Ross and her team ensure that Reforming Pilates is more than just a workout studio, but rather an inviting gathering space to look and feel your best from the inside out, treating our bodies with the utmost care. 1072 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, @reformingpilates