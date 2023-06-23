Regatta Grove Brings Top Chefs And Views To Coconut Grove

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle Food & Drink Entertainment Community

Waterfront entertainment just got a major facelift with the arrival of nautical-themed Regatta Grove, Miami’s newest open-air culinary hub and gathering space conceptualized by Breakwater Hospitality Group of The Wharf fame. Regulars at The Wharf in Miami and Fort Lauderdale now have an additional destination for some schmooze and booze in the idyllic setting of Coconut Grove, and the food and beverage options happen to be quite top-notch.

“Regatta Grove is a one-of-a-kind concept and a special opportunity for our team to bring a fresh perspective on waterfront entertainment to South Florida,” said co-founder of Breakwater Hospitality Group Emi Guerra in a press release. “Breakwater Hospitality Group’s goal is to continue elevating entertainment experiences while bringing innovative activations, creative beverage programs and chef-driven dining concepts together in one convenient location.”

The stellar culinary lineup on deck includes concepts from Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-nominated chefs, such as guilty pleasures items by Chef Jeremy Ford, freshly fired pizzas by Chef Jose Mendin, refreshing Aussie bites and scoops by Chef Janine Booth, fried chicken and biscuit sandwiches by Chef Kenny Gilbert and seafood delights by Chef Jeff McInnis.

The selection was curated by CEOs and co-founders Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal of Grove Bay Hospitality Group, the same team behind neighboring Bayshore Club in the Regatta Harbor mixed-use development, as well as Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed and Red Rooster Overtown.

Once you set sail aboard Regatta Grove (which is designed to resemble the bow of a boat), you’ll be greeted by three large bars stocked with premium liquor, unparalleled views of Biscayne Bay, live music, manicured green lawn spaces for entertainment and wellness activations, waterfront decks and walkways to the marina. Yes, you can pull up on your yacht or observe others pull up on their yacht. The nearly full acre venue holds up to 412 people seated and a total capacity of 981 people.

Specially invited guests received an exclusive first look on Thursday in an official ribbon cutting ceremony followed by craft cocktails, sumptuous bites and an electric water show.

Attendees mingled with Emi Guerra and Alex Mantecon of Breakwater Hospitality Group, CEOs and co-founders Francesco Balli and Ignacio Garcia-Menocal of Grove Bay Hospitality Group, as well as culinary masterminds Chef Jeremy Ford, Chef Jose Mendin, Chef Janine Booth, Chef Kenny Gilbert and Chef Jeff McInnis.

RSVP to Regatta Grove’s Opening Weekend celebration happening today, tomorrow and Sunday and receive a complimentary welcome cocktail to toast to a new season of coastal bliss in Miami.