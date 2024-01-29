Reserve Padel Debuts Exclusive Padel Tournament In Miami

By: Taylor McNiff By: Taylor McNiff | | Culture Lifestyle Events sports

As the pinnacle of padel, Reserve Padel continues to combine the growing sport with gorgeous views and exclusive amenities. Reserve Padel is now bringing the inaugural and glamorous Reserve Cup to Miami. Led by founder and CEO Wayne Boich and NBA star Jimmy Butler, the Reserve Cup, Presented by Richard Millie, will feature 14 of the world’s top padel players in a three-day showcase of skill, entertainment and world luxury.

“I am humbled by the chance to bring what I believe to be the pinnacle of padel to the United States, showcasing the epitome of this exciting sport alongside the world’s top players and premier entertainment,” says Reserve Padel founder and CEO Wayne Boich.

Hosted at the Reserve Padel Miami Seaplane Base, the upcoming tournament is set to be the largest independently owned padel event in the world, redefining the sport’s landscape. Bringing a unique blend of sportsmanship and extravagance, the ground-breaking moment for the sport aims to elevate padel's status in the United States.

Having spent 18 months planning for the upcoming competition, Boich shared what it means to have the tournament come to light.

“Launching Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille in Miami is a testament to the vision we’ve worked diligently to bring to life, and I extend my sincere thanks to Richard Mille for their invaluable support in helping to make this possible,” Boich says.

Miami Heat superstar and padel enthusiast Jimmy Butler will serve as a team captain alongside MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, leading two competing teams comprising top-ranking players like Juan Lebrón Chincoa and Alejandro Galán.

“I’ve seen Padel come a long way over the last couple of years, and I’m very excited for the future of the sport,” Butler says.

Teams will be selected by draft on Wednesday, Feb. 7th. The competition consists of three days, with seven players on the team competing for the largest purse prize money per player in padel history.

Competitors and attendees will have access to exclusive amenities and experiences throughout the competition, such as curated shopping and luxury dining. The first of its kind, the Reserve Cup, Presented by Richard Mille, promises a world-class experience at the Reserve Padel Miami Seaplane Base. For tickets and more details, visit here.