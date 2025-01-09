Miami Hits an Ace with the 2025 Reserve Cup Debut

Lifestyle, Feature, Events, Entertainment,

Miami’s most glamorous sporting event is back, kicking off the inaugural Reserve Cup Series with record-breaking stakes, world-class players, an unforgettable fusion of high-energy matches, curated dining, and exclusive entertainment this January.

From Jan. 23–25, 2025, Miami will set the stage for the highly anticipated debut of the Reserve Cup Series, an evolution of Reserve Padel’s flagship tournament. This elite competition at the iconic Reserve Miami Seaplane marks the first leg of a three-city circuit that brings together 16 of the world’s top-ranked Padel players. With a record-breaking $1.7 million prize pool, the highest in Padel series history, the stakes promise to captivate players and spectators in celebrating sport, culture, and sophistication.

Claire Holt. Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Spearheaded by Wayne Boich, founder/CEO of Reserve Padel and honorary chairman Jimmy Butler, the Reserve Cup has redefined the Padel experience, blending high-stakes matches with exclusive hospitality and entertainment. This year, the Miami leg will offer curated dining experiences featuring culinary delights from Pura Vida, Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee, and Spicy Hospitality’s new burger concept, The Joyce. Guests can immerse themselves in the exclusive Reserve Club, which offers unparalleled court views and a VIP culinary experience from Major Food Group, or explore the Food & Beverage Pavilion, a showcase of Miami’s finest flavors.

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Wayne and Cynthia Boich, Kevin and Kate Love, and Derek Jeter. Photo credit: Omar Vega for Reserve

“Part of our goal at Reserve has always been to showcase Padel at the highest level,” shares Wayne Boich. “Following the success of the inaugural event in 2024—and most importantly, the overwhelming excitement from the players—we knew we had to take it further. That’s why we’re expanding the Reserve Cup into a series across three major cities in 2025 and are thrilled to be kicking it off with Reserve Cup Miami.” This expansion cements the Reserve Cup’s reputation as a premier event, elevating the sport’s profile across the U.S. and internationally.

Wayne Boich and Daddy Yankee. Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Adding to the excitement, the motorola razr+ joins the tournament as the official smartphone for the Miami event, highlighting an innovative partnership with Motorola. Designed to enhance the Padel experience, the motorola razr+ brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront, from capturing unforgettable moments to keeping fans connected. With celebrity appearances, live entertainment, and a dynamic atmosphere, Reserve Cup Miami 2025 promises to set a new standard for elite sports events while showcasing Padel's growing cultural influence. Click here to secure your spot, and here to learn more about the Reserve Cup Series. 1000 MacArthur Cswy, Miami, @reservepadel