Reserve Padel Partners With Multibillion-Dollar Development Project In North Miami

Reserve Padel, the leading lifestyle padel brand by entrepreneur and padel pro Wayne Boich, has recently announced its collaboration with SoLé Mia, the 184-acre, master-planned North Miami community developed by LeFrak and Turnberry with an expected completion date in the fall of 2024. Reserve Padel will take on the form of a two-story padel club, equipped with a steam room, sauna, cold plunge and high-level workout facility, as well as a Pura Vida outpost.

“I am excited to introduce Reserve and the exhilarating sport of padel to a new audience within SoLé Mia, and to establish a first-rate padel club that caters to local residents and visitors,” said Founder of Reserve Wayne Boich in a press release. “SoLé Mia is already shaping up to be one of the city's most vibrant new neighborhoods and the perfect home for Reserve Padel club."